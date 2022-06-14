State baseball: Greendale's late rally sinks Eau Claire North in Division 1 quarterfinals

GRAND CHUTE — The Eau Claire North baseball team was nearly there. With a three-run lead and three outs to go, the Huskies had Greendale on the ropes in a Division 1 state quarterfinal on Tuesday at Fox Cities Stadium.

But the game’s never over until the final out has been made. The Panthers took that truth to heart.

Greendale scored three times in the top of the seventh inning to force extra innings, then added two more runs in the eighth to rally past North 6-4. The comeback brought the Huskies’ memorable season to an end.

“Real tough one to swallow,” North coach Bob Johnson said. “The plan had kind of come together. We built a lead and built the fence a little higher, and had (Henry Wilkinson) on the mound. But I give a ton of credit to this opponent today. They didn’t quit, which is something I think our team has been successful doing all year. So I think they kind of beat us at our own game a little bit.”

Greendale took advantage of three Huskies errors in the top of the seventh to prolong its season. It was uncharacteristic for a North team that was solid defensively all spring, and with the door open, the Panthers knocked four hits to tie the game.

“I did not sense any nerves. I think our kids were in position,” Johnson said. “Sometimes the game is hard. Baseball’s a challenging game, and we fell a little short today.”

Riding their momentum from the seventh, the Panthers took their first and only lead of the game in the eighth. With runners on first and second and nobody out, North’s corner infielders crashed toward the plate in anticipation of a bunt. The middle infielders covered the corner bags, leaving the middle of the diamond open for Greendale’s Keegan Norton to single on a ground ball and put the Panthers ahead. Andy Justus followed with a sacrifice fly to stretch the lead to 6-4.

Wilkinson singled to lead off the bottom of the eighth and bring the tying run to the plate, but never got beyond first as the Huskies’ remarkable season came to its conclusion.

“(I told our guys) they were one of the final eight teams in the state,” Johnson said. “We came out of a hell of a sectional. I’m crazy proud of these young men tonight and today. It’s life: One team stands at the end.”

Even after Greendale rallied in the top of the seventh, the Huskies had a chance to end the game in regulation. They loaded the bases in the bottom half, but Panthers reliever Jack Bauer escaped the jam with a strikeout.

North methodically built an early 3-0 lead. Jack Kein walked and Gabe Richardson doubled off the left-field wall to put North in business with one out in the bottom of the first. Sam Feck got the Huskies on the board with a sacrifice fly, and Richardson later came in to score on a wild pitch.

North tacked on a third run with hitting the ball further than a few feet in the second. Tyler Mooney reached base to lead off the frame when the Panthers mishandled his bunt, then moved to third when a pickoff attempt went sailing into right field. Roscoe Rennock promptly dropped down a squeeze bunt to bring Mooney across the plate.

Greendale got a run back in the fourth, scoring on a North error. But the damage could have been much worse if Huskies starting pitcher Jalen Pascal hadn’t induced a ground-ball double play to strand the bases loaded.

Mooney, after scoring on the squeeze in the second, returned the favor by squeezing home Feck for a North insurance run in the sixth. It pushed the Huskies’ lead to 4-1, but the Panthers took over from there.

North graduates a class of 12 seniors who helped the Huskies win conference, regional and sectional titles this spring.

“I’m so proud of this team,” North senior outfielder Roscoe Rennock said. “Coming from Little League, everyone growing and developing, I couldn’t ask more of this team. Everyone put in their all and all tried so hard this game. It just wasn’t the outcome that we wanted.”

Even though it wasn’t the ending they wanted, the Huskies acknowledged the pride they had in their overall body of work this year.

“This group of seniors has been so fun to be around,” Johnson said. “The baseball part of it is awesome, but I’ll tell their parents next week that I got to spend two hours with them every day after school, plus locker room time, plus bus time. It’s a really fun component of coaching when you have not just the 12 seniors, but a roster of 20 that can keep an old guy like me entertained.”

Greendale 6, Eau Claire North 4 (8 inn.)

Greendale 000 100 32 — 6 11 2

North 210 001 00 — 4 5 4

WP: Jack Bauer (3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 5 K, 3 BB). LP: Henry Wilkinson (4 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 1 BB). Leading hitters: North: Gabe Richardson 1-3 (2B), Sam Feck 1-1 (RBI). Greendale: Tristan Ellis 3-5.