Premier League

Report: Arsenal Remain 'In The Lead' for Gabriel Jesus Despite Juventus Interest

By Joseph Murray
 4 days ago

Gabriel Jesus' move to Arsenal has taken another turn, with Juventus entering the race for the Brazilian striker, according to reports in Italy.

The 25-year-old is reportedly key to Mikel Arteta's summer transfer plans, as the Gunners look to replace Lyon-bound Alexandre Lacazette.

However, a fresh report from Italy has emerged which claims that Juventus have entered the race for the former Palmeiras striker.

According to Calciomercato journalist Marco Giordano , Jesus' agent, Marcello Pettinati, will arrive in Europe "in the next hours" for key talks in London with the Gunners, who still "remain ahead" in the race.

Yet, there is also a firm possibility that Pettinati will sit down with the Bianconeri, with Massimiliano Allegri reportedly "dreaming" of Jesus complementing an attack of Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa.

One potential stumbling block is the City star's wage demands, which are said to be in the region of €10million per season, exceeding what Juventus would be willing to offer.

With Fabrizio Romano reporting that Jesus is set to remain in the Premier League last week, it seems likely that The Old Lady are set to miss out.

However, the appeal of spearheading Juventus' quest to return to the summit of Serie A may just catch the striker's attention.

