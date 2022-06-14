ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

16-year-old girl on dance team known for reality show shot, killed outside Kroger

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police have identified the victims in a shooting outside a Kroger shopping center.

Dyshea Hall, 16, died in the shooting. Javonte Wood, 17, is critical.

Hall was a member of dance team ‘Ms. D’s Dancing Dolls,’ according to a Facebook post from coach Dianna Williams.

“This child had an affect on all of us and left something with us all that we will never forget,” Williams wrote. “These girls are not just our dancers, they are family, they are our kids, they are our students, they are apart of us forever.”

The team was featured on the Lifetime reality series ‘Bring It!’

Police said they went to the Kroger shopping center on Flat Shoals Parkway, Sunday evening where two groups of people got into a disagreement. The group in one car fired at a group in another car.

Police released images of two persons of interest and the white car they were driving.

DeKalb County investigators also confirmed one of the victims in the shooting outside Kroger is related to family members involved in a shooting outside Grady Memorial Hospital the same night. DeKalb County Police say the cases are not connected.

Anyone with information on the shooting in DeKalb County is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477 or DeKalb Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.

