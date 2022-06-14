Could Patriots Rookie Jack Jones See Immediate Playing Time?

The cornerback, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Arizona State, has shown he is quick to learn from coaches and veteran players.

FOXBORO — It is still very early in Jack Jones' tenure with the New England Patriots, but the rookie cornerback is already saying all the right things.

No, we're not suggesting Jones is simply telling the media what it wants to hear, but it’s not exactly a secret that Bill Belichick has his players handle the media in a specific manner.

And as for his on-field performance in practice ? Well, that’s off to a good start as well.

The 24-year-old Jones was selected by the Patriots at pick No. 121 in this year’s draft . So far, he is a bright spot from his rookie class. In fact, he just had a solid minicamp and played a lot of reps opposite of Jalen Mills.

Earlier this month, Jones signed a four-year contract with New England .

The Patriots' love for Jones was well documented, as the team met with him multiple times throughout the draft process. And based on some of the comments Jones made when he spoke to the media, it is evident that those feelings are mutual.

Jones was asked what it’s like to be coached by Belichick:

“To me, it’s a blessing, man," he said. "I love it, to be honest.”

Perhaps Jones is impressed with how hands-on Belichick has been very during these practices. After all, he was out there on the field showing Jones how to catch a punt. Maybe it’s as simple as being appreciative of the opportunity?

NFL teams had legitimate concerns about prior off-field incidents that led to his departure from USC early in his college career. Jones says he learned from his mistakes in college and is ready to put it all in the rear-view mirror as he moves forward.

“I learned from it. I’m looking forward to moving forward,” Jones told reporters after he was drafted. “I’m not really worried about the past. I’m working on my present right now, what I have going on, and controlling what I can control.”

As for those personal issues, for all intents and purposes, New England was able to keep J.C. Jackson’s head straight during his time in Foxboro, which saw him become an All-Pro and land a big payday in free agency.

Cornerback is arguably the team’s weakest position. New England currently has outside cornerbacks such as Malcolm Butler, Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams, Terrance Mitchell, Shaun Wade, and Justin Bethel. However, if Jones continues to practice well and impress the coaching staff, there is a good chance he could start immediately in 2022.

He seems to be listening to veterans like Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillipsin the defensive back room, who Jones says makes the young guy's jobs easier.

“All those guys actually make it a lot easier for us young guys, you know teaching us and leading the way. We follow their first steps and do what they say and that’s what’s helping us get better as we go along in this process.”