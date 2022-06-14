Report: Suns Employee Bullied, Resigned Due to 'Toxic, Misogynistic' Culture

Filed by Baxter Holmes of ESPN, a former Phoenix Suns employee cited she was bullied and harassed after raising questions about her workplace.

ESPN's Baxter Holmes broke news of a Phoenix Suns employee who resigned after "bullying and retaliation by superiors after raising gender-equity concerns and misconduct within the organization," according to the report.

This news comes towards the tail end of the NBA's investigation into Suns owner Robert Sarver over claims of racism and sexism within the organization, with initial reports being filed last November.

"It’s a complex investigation. There are hundreds of people who are involved and need to be interviewed. And we also want to make sure we protect the rights of everyone involved. So these things by nature, I know what frustrates people, do seem to take a lot of time, but we’re certainly getting very close to the end," said NBA commissioner Adam Silver earlier this month.

ESPN reportedly obtained documents of Melissa Fender Panagiotakopoulos (who first began working for Phoenix in August 2007) emailed a resignation letter on May 20 to "16 members of the ownership group, including majority owner Robert Sarver, challenging them to address what she said is a toxic and misogynistic workplace culture."

The email does not specifically name any individual employees, but rather grouped the Suns organization as a whole.

Panagiotakopoulos said the Suns' organization has "never been more dysfunctional, and the culture is rapidly eroding."

She declined to comment to ESPN on the story.

The Phoenix Suns provided the following statement to ESPN:

"We have been made aware of allegations by a former employee and are investigating them, consistent with our Respect in the Workplace Policy," the Suns Legacy Partners organization said in a statement provided to ESPN. "The Phoenix Suns are committed to creating a safe, respectful, and inclusive work environment free of discrimination and harassment, and we do not tolerate retaliation for the reporting of alleged misconduct."

Panagiotakopoulos cited "inherent conflicts of interest with managers' ability to receive commissions, cherry pick deals, revise suite lease terms to line their own pockets, and operate in a different manner than the rest of the sales organization with no true consistent systems or oversight," as just a small part of her claims.

As part of the email obtained by ESPN, she also states "Over many years, it has become clear to me that the Suns organization does not place the same value on developing women in its workforce, or even on ensuring they are treated equally as compared to their male counterparts," while adding that a male colleague with similar tenure but less responsibility was paid at a higher rate and was allowed to work from home.

"As a working mother, when I requested the same flexibility, I was denied," said Panagiotakopoulos. "I have observed these kinds of inequities throughout the Suns organization, and I have personally experienced the kind of gender-based misconduct described in recent media reports. And when I attempted to share my concerns with HR and leadership (including individuals at the highest level), I was dismissed - and once was even told to 'take a cold shower.'"

In her resignation letter sent in May, Panagiotakopoulos also stated "Since that confidential interaction with senior leadership, HR and legal, there has been a consistent retaliation and bullying by my direct leadership."

"My job has grown more intolerable and toxic than ever," Panagiotakopoulos said.

More info can be found in the original ESPN story here .

