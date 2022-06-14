ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nathaniel Hackett has Been 'Surprised' by Left Guard Competition

By Keith Cummings
 4 days ago

The Broncos' new head coach didn't see this coming, apparently.

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has been able to take serious stock of his personnel during OTAs and now has even more clarity through mandatory minicamp, which got underway on Monday. While some uncertainty still remains along the offensive line in front of newly acquired Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, the depth Hackett has available at the left guard spot seems to have surprised the head coach.

That could signal a battle royale for the starting job come training camp.

Third-year guard Netane Muti is the reason that the competition at left guard is shaping up to be an extremely juicy training camp subplot. Hackett has been surprised by Muti's performance, but is enjoying the physical skill-set and positive energy the 315-pound 23-year-old is showing on the practice field thus far.

“He’s doing a really good job. He’s running off the ball and he’s a big, strong interior lineman,” Hackett said after the first day of minicamp. “I love that he does some great celebrations, too, whenever we get a touchdown. Those have been showing up. He’s picked it up really well. He’s been a big surprise for us throughout this whole offseason and I’m excited to see him keep rolling.”

Given the importance of keeping Wilson upright and healthy, having the big guys upfront fully engaged and firing on all cylinders is a must for Hackett. On the flip side, it also gives the first-year head coach a big decision to make, because Hackett also raved about how incumbent starter Dalton Risner has also surprised him.

“He’s been another one who’s been an absolute unbelievable surprise,” Hackett raved of Risner. “We brought this whole system into this organization, this outside zone world, and it hasn’t been that way [before]. He has really bought in and he’s doing a fine job running off the ball and [he’s] great in pass protection. He’s done a really good job and I’m really excited—about where he’s at.”

Installing a new wide-zone blocking system asks a lot out of the entire offensive line, a unit that has heretofore been more gap-oriented under previous coach Mike Munchak. Given the fact that Risner is a three-year starter and entering a contract year, he probably has an edge over Muti as the Broncos inch toward the more intensive stages of the roster battles.

Hearing footsteps behind him might quickly alter that storyline for Risner however. He could also get anxious trying to prove he deserves a contract extension.

On a positive note for the team, with both men actively embracing the new coaches' techniques and systems, it’s another prime example that Hackett’s teachings are gaining traction already.

