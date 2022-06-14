ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners Pay Tribute to Gonzaga Baseball Coach Danny Evans

By Christian Pedersen
GonzagaNation.net
GonzagaNation.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nqGfH_0gAqcf4200

In a touching move over the weekend the Seattle Mariners paid tribute to the late Dany Evans who tragically passed away earlier this year.

In addition to welcoming his family on field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a game they played a touching tribute video as well.

You can check out the video from the game above as well as hear the tribute that Michael Jackson and Steve Hertz had for coach Evans earlier this year on our podcast.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Message For Steph Curry After Fourth NBA Title

On Thursday night, Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry lead the team with 34 points in a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics. His standout performance helped lead the team to their fourth NBA title in the past eights years. After leading the Warriors to the title, Curry was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals brutal reality he’s living in right now

Andre Iguodala played just 31 games for the Golden State Warriors throughout the regular season. He saw his role diminish even more in the playoffs, and he was able to take the court just seven times throughout the team’s title run, averaging just 8.7 minutes per contest. At this point, it is clear that time […] The post Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals brutal reality he’s living in right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
GonzagaNation.net

GonzagaNation.net

Spokane, WA
208
Followers
171
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news on Gonzaga athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/gonzaga

Comments / 0

Community Policy