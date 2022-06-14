IN & KY Residents: Protect Yourself from Heatstroke with These Tips

Do you remember the Summer of 2012? If you don't, let me remind you. It was BRUTALLY hot. From late June into early July, there was basically no rain and the thermometers soared into triple digits for multiple days in a row. Working outside was incredibly dangerous. I distinctly remember doing remote broadcasts and just standing perfectly still because it was so miserable. And, it was dangerously dry. That was the year that many local governments banned the use of fireworks because of a very real threat of fire. To paraphrase a saying often used here in the Owensboro area, "It was hot, Don!" That year, we had fourteen days in the Evansville area where the temperature was 100 degrees or higher.
