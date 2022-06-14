IN & KY Residents: Protect Yourself from Heatstroke with These Tips

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The fourth consecutive day of mid-to-upper 90s scorched the Tri-State with heat index temps again peaking in the 105-110 range. The excessive heat will be extinguished by a complex of storms that will push through the area early Friday. Some severe storms with large hail and damaging winds will be possible as we transition from oppressive heat to more tolerable temperatures for the weekend. Once the storms pass early Friday, the muggy air will remain in place and temps will again rise to near 90. The cold front will cut through the Tri-State later Friday and deliver some nice weather for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will climb into the lower 80s under sunny skies. Sunday will also be pleasant with low humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s. Hot temperatures return next week as daily highs climb back into the low 90s.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO