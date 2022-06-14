ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

IN & KY Residents: Protect Yourself from Heatstroke with These Tips

By Kat Mykals
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With ridiculously high temperatures and insane heat indexes on tap for this week, now is a good time to brush up on heat safety to ensure that you, your loved ones, and your pets stay safe. A Wall Of Heat. When I stepped out my front door this morning...

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

