A new study published today suggests that high fructose consumption be avoided in order to prevent the development of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Fructose is a naturally occurring sugar that can be found in fruits, fruit juices, some vegetables, and honey. Fructose sugars in these forms can be part of a healthy diet. Fructose, on the other hand, is a component of high-fructose corn syrup, which is made from corn starch and added to harmful foods like sodas and candy. High fructose foods have been linked to metabolic disorders like obesity and diabetes, which are two of the most common causes of NAFLD.

