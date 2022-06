After briefly bumping up, the Sheboygan County Community Level of COVID-19 activity returned to “Low” after a week at a “Medium” level. According to the Friday (June 17) update from the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health, there were 192.47 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in Sheboygan County in the past 7 days, down from 284.38 a week ago when the level was “Medium”. 7-Day Total Hospital admissions per 100,000 population was also down, from 6.1 a week ago to 4.5 this week. The 7-day average percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients was steady at 3.8%.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO