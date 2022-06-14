ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian allegedly damaged Marilyn Monroe dress

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Kim Kardashian has been accused of damaging an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress by wearing it to the Met Gala.

Collector Scott Fortner posted photos of the dress online, claiming that some crystals on the dress were "missing" and others "hanging by a thread."

The dress was originally worn by Monroe when she sang Happy Birthday to US president John F Kennedy in 1962.

Ripley's Believe It or Not!, the dress' owner, said that "great care was taken to preserve this piece of pop culture history."

