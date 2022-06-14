ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Love Island: Ekin-Su praised for setting sights on new boy Jay after tears over Davide

By Nicole Vassell
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufR4B_0gAqVFuh00

Love Island viewers have praised Ekin-Su for bouncing back after facing romantic strife with Davide.

On Tuesday night’s (14 June) episode of the hit dating show, two new contestants entered the villa: model Remi Lambert and investment banker Jay Younger .

In the episode, Turkey-based actor Ekin-Su got emotional after being made to feel as though her current partner, Davide, wasn’t putting in the effort she deserved.

“I never cry,” she chuckled while wiping away a tear during a confessional moment.

However, with the entrance of Jay, Ekin-Su seemed much happier – a speedy development that has entertained fans of the show.

She quickly made her affections for Jay clear, telling her fellow Islanders: “I think I am going to pass out... he’s so cute, I am going to pass out, I really like him, I am getting to know him.”

“Gotta respect Ekin-Su’s hustle, I can’t lie,” one viewer wrote, while another claimed: “Ekin-Su’s work rate is impressive” with some laughing emojis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lxvec_0gAqVFuh00

One Love Island fan mentioned that former contestant Molly-Mae Hague would be impressed with Ekin-Su’s ability to make the most of her time in the villa.

“Molly-Mae would be proud of Ekin-Su’s work rate, homegirl’s been using her 24 hours well,” they wrote, jokingly referring to Molly-Mae’s infamous comments about everyone having the same 24 hours in a day .

Elsewhere, another viewer commented on Ekin-Su’s positivity about potentially moving on from Davide, saying: “Cry today, new boy tomorrow. It’s like Ekin Su the only one who remembers 50 bags is on the line.”

Love Island airs nightly (except Saturdays) on ITV2 at 9pm. You can read the review of Monday night’s episode here .

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Jennifer Hudson Fans Are Calling Out Simon Cowell After She Receives A Tony Award And Historic EGOT: 'Take That, Simon!'

Jennifer Hudson is now a historic EGOT recipient, meaning that she has officially won all 4 of the major American entertainment awards! The Broadway star finally earned a Tony award over the weekend for co-producing A Strange Loop, which won “Best Musical,” and fans couldn’t be happier for her. She is also the youngest ever EGOT winner at age 40, making history with her latest accolade.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kate Middleton channels Pretty Woman at Ascot as heatwave hits

The Duchess of Cambridge channelled Julia Roberts’ Pretty Woman character at the Royal Ascot races on Friday as she donned a polka-dot dress for the royal carriage procession.Kate Middleton wore a white, high-neck polka-dot dress for the occasion, and matched it with a brown hat with a white flower detail.In the 1990 film, Roberts’ character Vivian wears a brown polka-dot dress to the races, with a white hat and brown ribbon.Kate’s exact Alessandra Rich dress isn’t available to buy, but the designer does have a range of other similar styles to shop. This polka dot wrap dress (£1,205, Farfetch.com) is...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Islanders#Turkey
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard's 'Today' Interview Labeled As 'Awkward' & 'Rehearsed' By TV Journalist: 'She Can't Get Her Own Story Straight'

Amber Heard may have hoped her Today interview would earn her a new legion of supporters, but some think the sit-down is just making things worse. Chatting with Savannah Guthrie, the actress, 36, refuted her claims of being abused by Johnny Depp, 59, and she also gave her opinion on the defamation trial, as she believes she was unfairly portrayed on social media, which ultimately led to her legal loss.Broadcaster Cooper Lawrence discussed the interview during an appearance on the Australian morning show Sunrise, revealing the tell-all seemed "really rehearsed.""I think she's on the 'you need to listen to me...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Smile from Duchess of Cambridge as she appears to back Ascot winner

The Duchess of Cambridge was left open-mouthed with joy when she appeared to pick a Royal Ascot winner.Kate looked at a guest in the royal box in shock after Perfect Power won the Commonwealth Cup, and William came over to his wife grinning.The couple shared a few more glances before they disappeared, presumably for the royal to collect her winnings.Wearing a polka dot Alessandra Rich dress, Kate mirrored a look from yesteryear when Diana, Princess of Wales wore a similar outfit to Ascot in 1988.William and Kate have not attended the Berkshire meet for a number of years and received...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘Calling it memorable doesn’t do the night justice’: Paul McCartney fans react after Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi join him on stage

Fans have expressed their gratitude after Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi joined Paul McCartney on stage last night (16 June) for the final date of his North American tour.The performance at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, saw Springsteen join McCartney on stage to sing his Born in the USA classic “Glory Days” and The Beatles’ “I Wanna Be Your Man”.Bon Jovi also made a special appearance to sing “Happy Birthday” to McCartney, who will celebrate his 80th birthday tomorrow (18 June).The two later rejoined the stage for a celebratory encore, which featured a Springsteen version...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Rugby league referee James Child celebrates marriage to fiance Steven

Rugby league referee James Child was married in North Yorkshire on Saturday to his fiance, Steven.James, one of nine full-time referees employed by the Rugby Football League who took charge of the Challenge Cup final in May, announced he was gay in February 2021.He tied the knot at Birdsall House near Malton to Steven, 32, an aesthetician who has his own aesthetics business.Among the guests were the couple’s adopted son Harris, who recently turned one and, by a remarkable coincidence, was born on the day James and Steven were due to get married in 2021, with the event postponed because of the Covid pandemic.The couple are spending a short “mini-moon” in the North West but hope to honeymoon in South Africa in December. Read More Liverpool’s Sadio Mane plays community match in hometownPhil Salt in tune with Matthew Mott’s England expectations after maiden hundredMatteo Berrettini moves closer to Queen’s title defence by breezing into final
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Prince Andrew’s Royal Ascot absence ‘shows he is listening to wishes of family’

The Duke of York’s low profile during this week’s Royal Ascot has reportedly given the royal family hope that he is “listening” to them about foregoing any return to public life.Prince Andrew was due to attend the major horse racing event in Berkshire, which would have seen him join other members of the royal family in a carriage procession.But it has been reported that he made the decision to stay away from the event “without fuss”.It comes after a a number of reports claimed the Duke was keen to return to life in the public eye again and is said...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge release heart-warming Father’s Day photograph

The Duke of Cambridge has released a heart-warming Father’s Day photograph of him laughing with his children during a family holiday.William is pictured with his arms around Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, while four-year-old Prince Louis sits on his shoulders.Kensington Palace said the photograph was taken in Jordan in autumn 2021, and they are pictured with a rocky, sand-coloured backdrop.William is smiling widely while the children have cheeky open-mouthed grins.The duke and his eldest son are wearing casual, khaki-coloured outfits, and the younger children are dressed in navy and white tops.Kate and William’s children appear in high spirits,...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Always an eye-opener’: Ewan McGregor says he receives ‘a lot of’ homoerotic fan art thanks to Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor has revealed that he receives “a lot of” homoerotic fan art thanks to his role in the Star Wars franchise.McGregor has played Obi-Wan Kenobi in numerous Star Wars films, and recently reprised his role for the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series on Disney Plus. Read The Independent’s four-star review of Obi-Wan Kenobi here.Speaking in a new interview with GQ, McGregor said: “There’s a lot of homoerotic Obi-Wan/Hayden fan art that gets sent to me now and again… It’s always a bit of an eye-opener.“You open the envelope, you think you’re going to have to sign something, and you’re...
MOVIES
The Independent

Rowan Atkinson says you should be able to joke about ‘anything’ as its ‘comedy’s job to offend’

Rowan Atkinson has claimed it’s “comedy’s job to offend” while criticising cancel culture.The Mr Bean and Johnny English star, who returns to screens in new Netflix series Man vs Bee, shared his view on the subject, stating that comedians should be able to make jokes about “absolutely anything”.Atkinson, 67, told the Irish Times: “It does seem to me that the job of comedy is to offend, or have the potential to offend, and it cannot be drained of that potential”He continued: “Every joke has a victim. That’s the definition of a joke. Someone or something or an idea is...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

701K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy