World Health Organisation to hold emergency session on monkeypox

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
 4 days ago

The World Health Organisation has announced that it will hold an emergency meeting to discuss whether monkeypox is a global health emergency.

The disease has been spreading around the world since May.

There were 407 cases of the disease recorded in the UK as of 12 June, as confirmed by the government.

Monkeypox is a rare and relatively mild viral infection. It has a six-to-16 day incubation period. Symptoms include a high temperature, headache, a rash, muscle aches, backache, swollen glands, shivering, and exhaustion, according to the NHS.

