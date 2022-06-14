ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria, CA

Madeline’s Restaurant and Wine Cellar serves up exquisite cuisine and local wine

By Visitors Guide
San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide
 4 days ago
Madeline’s now in downtown Cambria and on Moonstone Beach.

Enjoy excellent dining and wine in downtown Cambria or overlooking Moonstone Beach

–Madeline’s Restaurant and Wine Shop, a long-time favorite in the heart of Cambria has added a second location overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Visitors now have a choice of two different experiences from the same favorite restaurant family.

The newest location, Madeline’s on Moonstone, is located on Moonstone Beach Drive. Enjoy wine from Madeline Cellars and several other wine selections on the beautiful heated deck overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The menu consists of small bites every day plus a Tapas menu Wednesday through Saturday featuring tenderloin chimichurri, ahi poke, green lip mussels and grilled artichokes, to name a few and a choice of beer and soda.

The original Madeline’s Restaurant and Wine Shop, in the heart of Cambria, has been a favorite place to wine and dine by locals and visitors since opening its doors in 2002.

Outside lunch and dinner are served from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. and are available for takeout or delivery. The friendly staff is very knowledgeable about their wine offerings and each dish on their French American menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WE18Z_0gAqUQPf00

Madeline’s Cellar, the wine shop and tasting room, serves its own label of finely crafted local wine, plus over 75 wines from local Central Coast vintners. Many wines are small-batch local wines that are only available through a limited number of locations.

Owner, David Stoothoff, is proud of the Madeline Cellars handcrafted wines that are sourced from some of the finest grapes in San Luis Obispo County and created with the assistance of winemaker Jeff Branco. A Central Coast winemaker with a prestigious reputation, Jeff is only the third American to graduate from the University of Bordeaux with a master’s degree in viticulture as well as oenology.

Madeline Cellars wine includes 2017 Paso Robles Petit Verdot, 2017 Paso Robles Cayden’s Cabernet Sauvignon, 2017 Paso Robles Petite Sirah, 2016 Paso Robles Chardonnay, and 2017 Paso Robles Gigi’s Cuvee.

The dining menu features appetizers such as buttery, melt-in-your-mouth Diver Scallops prepared with mushroom duxelle and a classic French Buerre Blanc sauce. Their beautifully stuffed chicken breast served with candied walnuts, brie cheese and spinach with a sage brown butter sauce, scalloped potatoes and fresh local vegetables is a must-try. For dessert, try the Chocolate Truffle Mousse Cake prepared with dark chocolate truffle and milk chocolate mousse over a butter walnut crust.

David left his position as a corporate trainer for several large chain restaurants to open Madeline’s in 2002. Originally opened inside an existing wine shop, David purchased that shop in 2011 and added daily wine tasting.

A supporter of local artists, artwork for sale is regularly featured throughout the tasting room and dining room.

Madeline’s Restaurant and Cellars is located at 788 Main Street, Cambria and is open daily from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for lunch and wine flights and 5-9 p.m. for dinner. The restaurant is open for outdoor dining from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Reservations are encouraged for dinner. For more information visit madelinescambria.com or call (805) 927-4175.

Madeline’s on Moonstone is located at the Cambria Shores Inn at 6276 Moonstone Beach Drive. Open 7 days a week, Mon – Tues 3-8 p.m. and Wed-Sun 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Follow Madeline’s on Moonstone on Instagram.

