ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Finals, Jan. 6 hearing lead ABC to ratings win

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B3kTF_0gAqTjGn00

ABC was the top-rated television network last week largely behind the NBA Finals, and its news division won bragging rights for the first prime-time hearing of the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The 5.2 million people who watched the hearing on ABC was more than any other network, and a quarter of its total audience, the Nielsen company said.

The Tony Awards reached 4.22 million viewers on Sunday, a bounce-back for Broadway after last year's show in September was seen by 2.75 million people. Last year theater was just returning from its pandemic pause.

The two games of the Golden State- Boston NBA Finals series last week both exceeded 10 million viewers, Nielsen said.

For the week, ABC averaged 4.1 million viewers in prime time. CBS had 3.3 million, NBC had 2.7 million, Fox had 1.4 million, Univision had 1.1 million, Ion Television had 1 million and Telemundo had 880,000.

Fox News Channel led the cable networks, averaging 2.23 million viewers in prime time. ESPN had 1.7 million, MSNBC had 1.39 million, HGTV had 985,000 and CNN had 829,000.

ABC's “World News Tonight” won the evening news ratings race with an average of 7 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 6 million and the “CBS Evening News” averaged 4.4 million.

For the week of June 6-12, the top 20 programs, their networks and viewerships:

1. NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston (Friday), ABC, 12.06 million.

2. NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston (Wednesday), ABC, 11.52 million.

3. “America's Got Talent,” NBC, 6.37 million.

4. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 5.42 million.

5. Jan. 6 Committee Hearing, ABC, 5.22 million.

6. Jan. 6 Committee Hearing (9-10 p.m.), MSNBC, 4.42 million.

7. “Tony Awards,” CBS, 4.22 million.

8. Jan. 6 Committee Hearing (8-9 p.m.), MSNBC, 4.19 million.

9. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 4.16 million.

10. “FBI,” CBS, 4.14 million.

11. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 3.88 million.

12. “FBI: International,” CBS, 3.83 million.

13. “America's Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 3.74 million.

14. “NBA Countdown” (Friday), ABC, 3.701 million.

15. Jan. 6 Committee Hearing, NBC, 3.696 million.

16. “The Price is Right,” CBS, 3.687 million.

17. “NCIS,” CBS, 3.58 million.

18. “NBA Countdown” (Wednesday), ABC, 3.53 million.

19. Jan. 6 Committee Hearing, CBS, 3.49 million.

20. “Let's Make a Deal,” CBS, 3.49 million.

Comments / 1

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Is Chris Daniels Leaving KING 5 in Seattle?

Seattle is abuzz with a rumor that one of its longtime anchors is leaving KING 5. Chris Daniels has been responsible for some of Emerald City’s ground-breaking coverage for decades, especially Seattle sports. So rumors of Chris Daniels leaving KING 5 are gaining traction on social media. Is Chris Daniels leaving the NBC affiliate or retiring from broadcasting altogether? Where is he going next? KING 5 viewers can rest easy as there’s no change in its anchor lineup.
SEATTLE, WA
Decider.com

Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Beyoncé: “Sorry for Screwing Up Your Name for 20 Years”

After months of soul-crushing current events, Beyoncé delivered a welcome burst of breaking news yesterday with the announcement of her upcoming sixth studio album — which led late night host Jimmy Kimmel to the crucial realization that he’s been saying her name wrong for two whole decades. On last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host said he found out about Beyoncé’s forthcoming project, titled “Renaissance,” from his wife. “You know, last night, my wife — we put the kids to bed, and my wife was looking at her phone, and she’s like, ‘Oh my God!,’ and I thought something terrible had...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

701K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy