It’s Father’s Day this Sunday and there’s a lot going on around town to keep dad happy. On Saturday, join the city in celebrating Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the struggle to end slavery in the U.S., with a parade and a full day of food, art, music and dancing. On Sunday, the Ricky Birdsong Race Against Hate will take place along the lakefront. Whether you’re running, walking or cheering, the annual race is a great way to honor dad and come together as a community.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO