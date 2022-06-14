ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

William E. “Bill” Pursley

jcpost.com
 4 days ago

William E. “Bill” Pursley, age 75, of rural Manhattan,...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
jcpost.com

Charles Vincent Fechter - January 19, 1919 - June 16, 2022

Charles Vincent Fechter, age 103 was born in McAllen Texas, on January 19, 1919, to Arthur H & Julia E Picolet Fechter. At six weeks old the family moved back to the Wamego area. He attended school there and at Saint George. He was a farmhand and worked for the UPRR. At the outbreak of World War II, he was attending KSC and enlisted in the US Army Air Corps. April 2, 1942. In addition to the Stateside, he served in Italy Sardinia, Corsica, France, and Australia.
WAMEGO, KS
jcpost.com

Travis M. Smith

Travis M. Smith, age 44, of Ogden, Kansas, died Wednesday June 15, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan. Celebration of life gathering will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday June 22, 2022 at the Ogden Community Center, 220 Willow Street in Ogden.
OGDEN, KS
jcpost.com

Jacob Clement “Papa” Pizarek

Jacob Clement “Papa” Pizarek, 99, of rural Wamego, Kansas, formerly of rural LaPorte, Indiana, went to Heaven on Trinity Sunday, June 12, 2022 at home with the comfort of his family. Jacob, referred to as “Jake” by many, was born at home on the family farm just outside...
WAMEGO, KS
jcpost.com

Fern Louise Worthing

Fern Louise Worthing, 94, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away on Thursday (June 16, 2022) at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. Fern was born in a rural home near Louisville to Clifford and Margaret (Schumacher) Julien on April 19, 1928. She married Kenneth Ray Worthing on March 29, 1949 in Wamego. He preceded her in death on December 11, 2003.
WAMEGO, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Vancouver, WA
City
Washington, KS
Vancouver, WA
Obituaries
State
Washington State
City
Home, KS
City
Topeka, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
City
Home, WA
Manhattan, KS
Obituaries
Topeka, KS
Obituaries
Washington State
Washington Obituaries
jcpost.com

Lois "Jane" Roberts

Lois "Jane" Roberts, 89, Junction City, KS, passed away June 9, 2022, at her home in Junction City. Cremation has taken place. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with Fr. Gnanasekar Kulandai officiating. Jane was born September...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
jcpost.com

Thomas R. "Tom" Mika

Thomas R "Tom" Mika, 61, of Topeka, KS, formerly of Junction City, KS, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 near Topeka, KS. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022 at St. Xavier Catholic Church with Fr. Kerry Ninemire officiating. The rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. before the memorial service at the church. Burial will follow the funeral at St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to St. Xavier Catholic Church or to the Junction City Animal Shelter.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
jcpost.com

Helen M. Miller

Helen M. Miller, age 90, of Blue Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Blue Valley Senior Living in Blue Rapids. Viewing is from noon to 8:00 pm, Monday, June 20, 2022 with visitation between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. at Christie-Anderes Funeral Home in Waterville. Funeral services are...
BLUE RAPIDS, KS
JC Post

Geary County jobless rate up slightly

Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.3% in May. This was a decrease from 2.4% in April and a decrease from 3.4% in May 2021. “Both monthly...
GEARY COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy