William E. “Bill” Pursley

Charles Vincent Fechter, age 103 was born in McAllen Texas, on January 19, 1919, to Arthur H & Julia E Picolet Fechter. At six weeks old the family moved back to the Wamego area. He attended school there and at Saint George. He was a farmhand and worked for the UPRR. At the outbreak of World War II, he was attending KSC and enlisted in the US Army Air Corps. April 2, 1942. In addition to the Stateside, he served in Italy Sardinia, Corsica, France, and Australia.

WAMEGO, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO