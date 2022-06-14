William E. “Bill” Pursley

Thomas R "Tom" Mika, 61, of Topeka, KS, formerly of Junction City, KS, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 near Topeka, KS. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022 at St. Xavier Catholic Church with Fr. Kerry Ninemire officiating. The rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. before the memorial service at the church. Burial will follow the funeral at St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to St. Xavier Catholic Church or to the Junction City Animal Shelter.
