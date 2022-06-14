ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, UT

Patriot Front member Jared Boyce kicked out by mom after Idaho arrest

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of 31 the Patriot Front members arrested at an Idaho Pride march over the weekend was kicked out of his mother’s home for refusing to denounce the white nationalist group, a report said. Karen Amsden told the Daily Beast she gave her 27-year-old son Jared Michael Boyce...

Comments / 5

karmex
3d ago

Good job mom! He should go out and work for a while. Put him to work doing. MANUAL LABOR. He'll be too tired to even think about idiocy like he tried to perpetrate!

opb.org

Governor candidates make rare pitch to Eastern Oregon

None of the three major candidates for governor hail from Eastern Oregon, but they all took their best shot at connecting with the audience at the Eastern Oregon Economic Summit in Hermiston Friday. The three former legislators running for Oregon’s top job – Republican Christine Drazan, unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson...
HERMISTON, OR
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Has Cannibals Now? Neat.

When one thinks of Idaho, certain images don't (typically) come to mind. You know, like someone eating another human being. Well, that's where we're at in the news cycle. A 40-year-old man in Bonner County, James David Russell, is facing the hammer of justice for murdering a 70-year-old man. Without getting too graphic, at the crime scene, police observed details on the victim's body that would support the possibility of cannibalism at play.
IDAHO STATE
Crosscut

Meet the woman who fought Northwest Nazis

The Spokane area and north Idaho have long been known as a gathering place for right-wing militias and neo-Nazi groups. The recent arrest of a cadre of Patriot Front members accused of conspiring to riot at a Pride event in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is a reminder of the draw the region has. It has long been tagged by white supremacists as the “American Redoubt,” a hoped-for ethnostate in the inland Northwest.
SPOKANE, WA
kjzz.com

Utah's violent gang member who repeatedly dodged prison sought by police

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A violent gang member, who has repeatedly dodged being sent to prison is the focus of this week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. Unified Police say and Adult Probation and Parole records reveal, Cedric Antonio has proven he is no longer a candidate for probation. He has been given chance after chance and each time he either fails to report to his probation officer or absconds.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
104.3 WOW Country

Do You Know Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?

For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Before we get back to that, who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Currently Lori...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Lake Named One Of The Country’s Clearest

Here in Idaho, we have no shortage of beautiful lakes. That's what makes our state one of the best for fishing and scenic photos. It's true. Yes, Minnesota is still the 'Land Of The Lakes,' but that doesn't mean they have all of them. Sure, there's a more famous lake with salt water a little south in Utah. However, Idaho was still able to have one of our fantastic lakes make the top 10 list of clearest lakes in the country. That's something worth celebrating when you look at the stiff competition.
IDAHO STATE
weareiowa.com

Yes, Father’s Day started in Spokane, Washington

Whether you’re barbecuing, going out for a round of golf or having a family brunch, many families will celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19, as a time to appreciate the father figures in their lives. Though it’s been an official federal holiday for only half a century,...
SPOKANE, WA
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Southern Oregon man posts bail as he faces riot charge in Idaho

A laborer from a rural southern Oregon community was among those charged with conspiracy to riot after they were arrested Saturday on their way to a community celebration in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. Lawrence A. Norman, 32, of Prospect, posted $300 bail and was released from the Kootenai County Jail. Norman could not be reached, but […] The post Southern Oregon man posts bail as he faces riot charge in Idaho appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

BLM authorizes expanded military training area in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Bureau of Land Management has authorized an expanded military training area in southwest Idaho. The expansion grants the Idaho National Guard 44 square miles of Federal and State land west of Mountain Home and loss of areas within the Orchard Combat Training Center prohibited to protect native shrublands.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Men Sentenced for Killing Golden Eagle and Hawks

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Treasure Valley men have been sentenced for killing a golden eagle and several red tail hawks. According to U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Colten Ferdinand, 20, of Boise, Idaho, and Wyatt Noe, 23, both of Eagle had went into the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area in 2021 and shot killed a golden eagle and five red tail hawks. The men were sentenced this week on one count each of taking a golden eagle without permission and one count of unlawful taking a migratory bird of prey without permission. The two were sentenced by a magistrate judge to two years of probation and 15 hours of community service. The two men will not be able to hunt for two years and will not be able to possess firearms for two years. Noe had to give up his rifle and a pistol along with ammunition. He will have to pay $3,000 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Ferdinand had to turn over his rifle, ammunition and two flashlights. He was ordered to pay $3,800 in restitution to Idaho Fish and Game.
BOISE, ID
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Searching for their father

OGDEN Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Shane Strong left a family outing and headed home. That was last November and he has never been seen since. He is now listed as missing in Utah. “The last time he was seen was about November 17 and it was with me and two of my uncles,” recalled his […]
OGDEN, UT
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Idaho National Guard cadet among Patriot Front members arrested in Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – One of the Patriot Front members arrested in Coeur d’Alene on Saturday is a cadet with the Idaho National Guard. Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Borders confirmed that Winston W. Durham enlisted in February of 2019 and is concurrently enrolled in the Washington State University ROTC program.  Borders said the IDNG was notified of Winston’s arrest on...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

This Idaho Lake Town is One of the Best in the Country

With Summertime being in full swing, and with good weather on the rise (hopefully) it’s time to get out and explore the amazing things that Idaho has to offer. Yellowstone is a very common place to plan for during these months, but with Yellowstone being closed, consider these 5 Scenic & Adventurous Day Trips Less Than 3 Hours from Boise or this popular Idaho lake town 👇
BOISE, ID
Chronicle

White Supremacism, Washington Ties, Death Threats: What to Know About Patriot Front Arrests Near Idaho Pride Event

Anti-hate groups in Seattle and Spokane had been hearing for nearly two months that a Pride event in a northern Idaho city was likely to be targeted by far-right extremists. Police in Coeur d'Alene had heard similar buzz. So they assigned extra officers to be on duty Saturday in and around City Park, the site of the North Idaho Pride Alliance's signature annual event, according to Police Chief Lee White.
WASHINGTON STATE

