Michigan State

Report: Michigan State basketball and Gonzaga discussing Veterans Day game on aircraft carrier

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hIEMP_0gAqLgKw00
Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James R. Evans/U.S. Navy via Getty Images

According to a report from Jon Rothstein on Fanduel, Michigan State basketball and Gonzaga are deep in discussions to play a special Veterans Day (Nov. 11) game in San Diego on an aircraft carrier.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Spartans played on an aircraft carrier, as they did so back in 2011 against North Carolina with President Barack Obama in attendance.

According to Rothstein, both sides are very committed to this idea, but just need to navigate the red-tape that comes with dealing with anything related to the military.

