URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said a semi truck caught fire on I-74, near the Lincoln Avenue exit. In a news release, troopers said all eastbound lanes are blocked as firefighters work to put out the flames. Traffic is being diverted onto the Lincoln Avenue exit and then can go back onto I-74 east after going over Lincoln, according to troopers.

URBANA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO