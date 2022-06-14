UPDATE: Person believed to be involved in catalytic converter thefts is found

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington police officer is in the hospital following an attempted arrest Friday. The Lexington Police Department (LPD) said they received a tip around 1 p.m. about a person wanted for suspected fraud. A detective with the department followed the tip to a location on Hagerman Court, where a vehicle with at least two individuals inside was found.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. According to officers, 62-year-old Byron Carter was last seen on June 15 around 9:00 p.m., in the 1000 block of Nicholasville Road. Police say Carter suffers from microcephaly, bipolar depression and schizophrenia....
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Crime Stoppers summer initiative to increase the rewards offered for tips about recent unsolved murders is paying off. Crime Stoppers coordinator Det. Anthony Delimpo said since Monday’s announcement of them doubling the reward for information that leads to an arrest in any 2022 unsolved homicide, the anonymous tip line has received six calls reporting substantial information to detectives.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Dustin Saylor and Deputy Dylan Messer were dispatched to a disturbance complaint on Mallard Drive. While deputies were enoute to the scene they were advised through dispatch that a woman had allegedly attempted to force her way into a residence there. The woman, later identified as 40-year-old Elizabeth Renée Bowen, had allegedly thrown objects at a man there before leaving. During the investigation deputies learned that there had been an argument and that allegedly Bowen had assaulted the man. Deputies found Bowen at a residence nearby. During her arrest she scuffled with deputies and kicked Deputy Messer twice before being taken into custody. Bowen was charged with assault, resisting arrest and alcohol intoxication in a public place. She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Richmond Road. The Lexington Police Department said the shots were fired around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 2,000 block of Richmond Road. Two cars were hit with gunfire, one of which had passengers in it. One of the victims was hurt from broken glass but made it to a hospital for treatment.
Police in Lexington were called to Tates Creek Centre at around 6:45 PM Tuesday evening over a report of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, a public parking lot, they found a man who had been shot. Officers report that the man was taken to the hospital to...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police arrested a man accused of stabbing a co-worker at a business. 41-year-old Earl McVey is charged with assault. Police say the stabbing happened Monday at Old World Timber on Versailles Road. Police say McVey stabbed the victim in the chest twice. The victim is...
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews responded to a collision Thursday afternoon in Laurel County. According to officials, a car crashed into the back of the CBD Hemp Dispensary on South Laurel Road in London. First responders removed the car and added wooden braces to support the building. Minor...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a fire at a three-story apartment complex in the 500 block of Hollow Creek Rd. According to the Fire Department, the fire happened Thursday night at around 9:25 p.m. The Fire Department says when fire crews arrived, the fire...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One individual is dead after an early morning crash in Lexington. Lexington police said the crash occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday on New Circle Road near the Nicholasville Road exit. The motorcyclist, identified by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office as 26-year-old Yuriy Aube,...
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – A couple of businesses on a stretch of Lexington Road in Nicholasville were looking out for each other the morning a couple of guys up to no good drove up to their strip mall. “Nobody likes a criminal, but nobody likes a thief in...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shelby County police are actively looking for a 3-year-old girl and her mother. According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, 3-year-old Kaylani Britt "is believed to be in danger." Her mother is Andrea "Destiny" Garrett and police also don't know of her whereabouts. If you have...
DRY RIDGE, KY (June 14, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Monday, June 13, 2022 at approximately 12:09 P.M. Trooper Dwayne Ison conducted a traffic stop on Townsend Valley Road in Bourbon County. Trooper Ison issued a citation to the driver and the vehicle left the area.
WILMORE, Ky. (FOX 56) – A shortage of new hires is being felt in almost every industry, but the problem is now affecting our public protection. As larger communities struggle to find more police officers – hiring pains are being felt even worse in smaller communities. Wilmore’s 9-person...
LONDON, KY (June 15, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Lt. Chris Edwards along with Detective Taylor McDaniel and Detective Robert Reed are conducting a death investigation regarding an apparent drowning in a swimming pool which occurred in Western Laurel County at approximately 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday morning June 15, 2022.
A toddler has died after drowning in a pool in Laurel County. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Lt. Chris Edwards along with Detective Taylor McDaniel and Detective Robert Reed are conducting a death investigation regarding the incident. The drowning occurred in a swimming pool in Western Laurel County at approximately 10 AM on Wednesday morning. Upon arrival at the scene Emergency service personnel performed CPR on the 23 month’s old victim, and the victim was transported to St. Joseph Hospital London where emergency room personnel continued to try and revive the child but the efforts were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced deceased there. Investigation is continuing by the case officer Lt. Chris Edwards. This is the second drowning in Laurel County this year.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy Tommy Houston and Sgt. John Inman were dispatched to Bill Mays Road on a complaint of a man with a shotgun knocking on the door of someone else’s home. Deputies arrived to find 52-year-old Eric Burton Parsons walking in the roadway armed with a shotgun. Deputies gave commands to Parsons to drop the weapon and after hesitation he finally complied. During the investigation deputies learned that Parsons had allegedly been walking through the neighborhood firing shots into the ground and that a juvenile was walking nearby at the time. Parsons was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing and menacing. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Also assisting deputies at the scene were London Police officers Joey Robinson and Cody Faulconer.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Noah Ritchie caught up to a woman wanted for drug trafficking. 20-year-old Dreamer Ramsey of London was taken into custody on School Street in East Bernstadt. She was charged on a Clay County indictment warrant for meth trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ramsey was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Comments / 0