ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix Top 10 for Week of June 6: Stranger Things 4 Scares the Competition

By Rebecca Theodore-Vachon
AdWeek
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStranger Things 4 took the top spot for the third week as the most-streamed program on Netflix. The fourth installment of the popular horror series pulled in 159.24 million viewing hours during the week of June 6 and was on the Top 10 list in 93 countries. The franchise also took...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

More People Should Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers hit Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is still...
TV SERIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

What movies are people watching on Netflix right now? Netflix Lazy weekend ahead? Need to unwind and watch an after work flick? Just watch toss on Netflix--easy enough, right? That's only half the battle. Now what do you pick? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting May 16:10. "Borrego" Netflix Hours watched: 6,080,0009. "365 Days: This Day" Netflix Hours watched: 6,110,0008. "Operation Mincemeat" Netflix Hours watched: 6,720,0007. "Marmaduke" Hours watched: 7,480,0006. "Jackass 4.5" Netflix Hours watched: 12,080,0005. "Our Father" Netflix Hours watched: 13,580,0004. "Sonic the Hedgehog" Netflix Hours watched: 15,990,0003. "Dangerous" Netflix Hours watched: 18,060,0002. "A Perfect Pairing" Netflix Hours watched: 33,000,0001. "Senior Year" Netflix Hours watched: 62,420,00011
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Latifah
Hypebae

Here's Your First Look at Volume 2 of 'Stranger Things' Season 4

Netflix has unveiled its first teaser image for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4. The new photo, depicted above, shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in what appears to be outside the ICBM silo in Nevada, implying she’s back in action after training with Dr. Brenner AKA papa.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#The Week Of#British#Non English#Spanish#Turkish#French#El Paseo
toofab.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in New Dance Video to Doja Cat's Single Vegas

Daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shows off her dancing prowess. The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie strutted her stuff in a new YouTube video from the famed Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, California. Shiloh was seen expertly dancing to Doja Cat's new single "Vegas" from the "Elvis" soundtrack and showed off her choreography from a class taught by Hamilton Evans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
HOLAUSA

Princess wears tiara for the first time in new portraits

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has been photographed wearing a tiara for the first time in new portraits released by the Norwegian Royal House to mark her 18th birthday celebration. The royal, who is second in line to the throne, made her tiara debut wearing her great-great-grandmother’s...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Stranger Things Creators Share Their Regrets About Killing Off [Spoiler]

Click here to read the full article. Warning for you stragglers: The following contains spoilers for the first episode of Strangers Things Season 4, Part 1. We didn’t see it coming, but we’ll be damned: After they’d had just a single scene together, we’d started shipping Stranger Things’ “Eddie the Freak” and “Chrissy the Cheerleader” as an adorable couple to be. So when she was brutally murdered by Vecna at the end of “Chapter One: The Hellfire Club,” we were devastated — as, it turns out, were the series’ creators, the Duffer Brothers. “We always have those moments [of ‘What have we...
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On June 12, 2022

This has been an exciting weekend for avid Netflix users, as the U.S.’ movies and TV trending lists have been chock full with exciting things. Recent film additions like Hustle and Interceptor have ruled the day, while television titans like All American and Peaky Blinders have also been making noise. On top of that, there are plenty of other titles that have been gaining momentum as well. And with Sunday now upon us, there’s been some movement (as per usual) within the rankings. So without wasting any more time, let’s dive in and see what’s up (and down) today.
TV SHOWS
extratv

Beth Behrs & Michael Gladis Welcome First Child

“2 Broke Girls” star Beth Behrs is a mom for the first time!. On Monday, Behrs announced that she welcomed a baby girl with “Mad Men” actor and husband Michael Gladis. Along with a photo of them holding their baby’s hand, she wrote on Instagram, “Welcome to the world Emma George Gladis. Our hearts are so full. We are overjoyed!👶🏼."
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Director of #1 Netflix Movie "Just as Confused as Everyone Else" by Its Success

At the beginning of the month, a new movie hit Netflix and it's having a surprising amount of success on the streaming site. Interceptor stars Elsa Pataky who is best known for playing Elena Neves in various Fast and Furious films. This week, Interceptor climbed to number one on Netflix's top 10 list. According to Variety, about 50 million hours of the film have been viewed as of yesterday. The outlet spoke to first-time director, Matthew Reilly, who is definitely surprised by his movie's success.
MOVIES
WWD

All the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards

Click here to read the full article. The Tony Awards are back in full swing. Both Broadway and Hollywood’s biggest stars came together Sunday night to recognize and celebrate the biggest achievements in theater and Broadway in the last year. Among those who attended include Cynthia Erivo, Sutton Foster, Sam Rockwell, Ruth Negga, Andrew Garfield, Phillipa Soo, Jessica Chastain and Jesse Williams, among others.More from WWDAll the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards Red CarpetPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion Academy Award-winning and Tony-nominated actress Ariana DeBose was tapped to host this year’s ceremony. She...

Comments / 0

Community Policy