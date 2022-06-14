Netflix Top 10 for Week of June 6: Stranger Things 4 Scares the Competition

This has been an exciting weekend for avid Netflix users, as the U.S.’ movies and TV trending lists have been chock full with exciting things. Recent film additions like Hustle and Interceptor have ruled the day, while television titans like All American and Peaky Blinders have also been making noise. On top of that, there are plenty of other titles that have been gaining momentum as well. And with Sunday now upon us, there’s been some movement (as per usual) within the rankings. So without wasting any more time, let’s dive in and see what’s up (and down) today.

TV SHOWS ・ 5 DAYS AGO