I have been quick in the past to send in critical letters to the editor so I would be remiss if I failed to commend the City Police for doing an excellent job in regard to promptly arresting the 31 members of the Patriot Front and averting a riot by people so insecure about their own sexuality that they have to prove themselves with toxic masculinity by acts of violence toward people who are different.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 21 HOURS AGO