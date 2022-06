Official Competition will debut in theaters on June 21, 2022, and on demand on Aug. 2. Official Competition asks if you exist so far within the stratosphere of your own rarefied bubble, is there any hope of seeing your own excess? Writer/directors Gastón Duprat & Mariano Cohn train their lens and wit on those whose cups runneth over so much, they have no concept of just how ridiculous and hollow they’ve become. Starting with millionaire pharma executive Humberto Suárez (José Luis Gómez), it uses his 80th birthday ennui as the absurd catalyst for his decision to finance a “great” film that will cement his legacy by making something that will outlive him with permanence. What ensues is a farcical vanity project that demands the kind of prestigious talent with egos just as grandiose as Suárez’s wallet. It’s cheeky, witty, and scathing in how it frames the apathy of the narcissist.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO