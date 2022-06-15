ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

4 teenagers wanted for murder after father of 5 was shot and killed in hickory police say

By UK Time News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHickory police are looking for four teenage suspects in the murder of a 35-year-old father of five. Family members say Shonniel Blackburn was shot and killed while going to pick up his children on Monday afternoon. It happened around 1 p.m. at the Blue Ridge Heights apartments along South Center Street,...

Ken Little
4d ago

wanted for murder, video evidence, and you can't reveal their identity. Hopefully they don't kill anybody else while you look for them

