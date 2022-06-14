ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks: 7 takeaways from Tuesday's OTAs practice

By Tim Weaver
 3 days ago
The Seahawks held the second of their final three OTA practices today, which was open to the media. Last week, coach Pete Carroll described these three sessions as a kind of “passing camp,” and it appears attendance was voluntary.

Here are a few takeaways from the team and the media.

1

About 50 players showed up

Bob Condotta at the Seattle Times reports about 50 of the 90 players on Seattle’s offseason roster showed up today. Apparently the work was mostly focused on conditioning and geared towards younger players.

2

New assistant RBs coach has jokes

The Seahawks have a new assistant running backs coach as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program.

Coach Amanda Muller attended the University of Regina with Seahawks legend Jon Ryan and has previously worked with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL. She also comes equipped with jokes.

3

Seattle mayor makes a cameo

Gregg Bell at the Tacoma News Tribune reports that Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell stopped by the VMAC.

4

Quarterbacks in attendance

Brady Henderson at ESPN reports that all three of the quarterbacks currently on the roster were in attendance. That means Geno Smith, Drew Lock and third-stringer Jacob Eason.

Cornerback Sidney Jones and defensive tackle Poona Ford were among the veterans who came to work.

Smith and Lock will be competing over the rest of the summer to determine who will start Week 1. For now, Smith is in the lead.

5

Sean Desai comments on Vic Fangio's influence

Associate head coach Sean Desai may be the most exciting new member of Pete Carroll’s staff this year. After practice, Desai answered a few questions, including one about how much Vic Fangio will influence this defense. He said this will still be a Carroll/Clint Hurtt kind of defense.

Desai and Hurtt both previously worked for Fangio on the Bears.

6

Coby Bryant runs with the ones

Rookie cornerback Coby Bryant got reps with the first-team defense opposite Sidney Jones.

Bryant is the team’s best choice to replace D.J. Reed (now with the Jets) at right outside cornerback, which is one of the positions where they’ve gotten weaker this offseason. Jones finished the 2021 season starting at left cornerback with Tre Brown sidelined by a knee injury.

7

Highlights

The team also shared a few clips of players going through drills.

RB Ken Walker on jugs machine

WR Bo Melton makes a catch

RT Abe Lucas too busy working for Twitter

DT Poona Ford grinding

CB Tariq Woolen shows off big, soft hands

This will likely be the last we hear from the team and local media until training camp begins late in July. Enjoy your summer!

