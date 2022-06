The Rolla Town Band will kick off the summer season with a free concert on June 21. The first concert will be held at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Rolla’s Downtown Band Shell, celebrating “Make Music Day.” Additional concerts will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, Thursday, July 7, and Thursday, July 14, on the Castleman Hall Green, located at the corner of 10th and State streets on the Missouri S&T campus. The Rolla Town Band will be joined by the 135th Army Band’s Bear Brass ensemble at the June 30 concert. All concerts are free and open to the public.

