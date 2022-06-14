ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Backstage With Grace Wales Bonner at Her Spring 2023 Menswear Show in Florence

By Acielle / Style Du Monde
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Grace Wales Bonner made her highly anticipated return to the runway as...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Jaden Smith Delivers California Style in Chunky Sneakers With Pops of Neon Pink for Dior Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jaden Smith was one of many celebrities and social media stars to attend the Dior Men’s Spring 2023 fashion show in Venice, Calif., last night. Smith donned the new collection, making it his own. The fashionable social media star wore a pair of white and black rounded shades, hiding his face from the camera’s glare. Beneath a large blue quilted Dior puffer, Smith wore a white button-up with a sharp black tie. The New...
CALIFORNIA STATE
whowhatwear

Dakota Johnson Wore the Gucci Princess Shoes That Are Always Selling Out

If you follow Dakota Johnson's style, you've probably noticed that almost every pair of shoes she wears is Gucci. As one of the brand's muses, it makes sense. And as one of Hollywood's most stylish actresses (on-duty and off), she's likely happy to do so. From sneakers to ankle boots to loafers to heels, she's lucky enough to have her pick of any Gucci shoes she wants (lucky is an understatement), but for an outing in New York earlier this week, she chose an It pair that I basically drool over.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Boho Is Back—Shop Our Favorite Floaty Dresses Just in Time for Summer

Nothing signals carefree style quite like one of the best boho dresses. Beloved for its fluid silhouette and earthy color palette, this whimsical staple has transcended the trend category to become a perennial favorite. Just look at the fashion icons known for wearing them—Stevie Nicks, Anita Pallenberg, Janis Joplin, Bianca Jagger—all women who’ve set the bar high for expressive style. And while boho dresses are available all year round, designers have introduced countless riffs on this classic for the summer season.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Collection

VTMNTS had its IRL debut in Paris back in March. Models from all points on the gender spectrum stormed the runway in an emptied out Monoprix at speed, some with makeup meant to look like bruises and cuts. The vibe was practically pugilistic. Now, Guram Gvasalia and team are back for another round.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Florence#Backstage#Menswear#Pitti Uomo
extratv

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Unique Wedding Bands

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially married, and “Extra” has the scoop on their custom wedding bands!. Stephanie Gottlieb is the designer behind the gorgeous rings, and shared how she designed Britney’s bands to complement her engagement ring. “We loved creating Britney and Sam’s custom bands!”...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Heidi Klum's Silver Minidress Is Covered in Chain Cutouts

Heidi Klum wore a daring minidress for her latest appearance. Along with a slew of other A-listers, the supermodel attended ELLE and Dolce & Gabbana's 2022 Women in Music event wearing a metallic minidress designed by Peter Dundas. The long-sleeved piece featured silver embellishments and chain cutouts that wrapped along her torso, down her leg, and across her back. To finish off the look, she opted for monochrome accessories, carrying a reflective silver clutch and wearing strappy silver heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kaia Gerber Gives Red Halter Dress Modern Twists With Strappy Sandals at ‘Elvis’ Premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Celebrities are pulling out all the stops for their looks during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. While we’ve seen a variation of form-fitting black gowns and embellished numbers, Kaia Gerber switched things up by today showcasing her take on the red statement dress. The model attended the “Elvis” premiere to support her boyfriend Austin Butler, who plays Elvis in the new film. Gerber wore a red halter neck dress by Celine. The...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Katie Holmes Says Yes to Trench Coats, No to Pants

Did you think that after two years at home, we were all suddenly going to start wearing pants again? Fattest of chances. It’s summer and legs are on the loose, as Katie Holmes demonstrated when she stepped out in over-the-knee boots, a long trench coat, and absolutely no pants in sight.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Adidas
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Takes Risk In Dramatic Cutout Dress & Invisible Heels at ‘Decision to Leave’ Cannes Film Festival Screening

Click here to read the full article. Naomi Campbell made quite the arrival at the screening of “Decision to Leave (Heojil Kyolshim)” during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on Monday. The legendary supermodel put a risky spin on a gorgeous black gown by Valentino. The eye-catching number featured a plunging deep V-neckline, a wide cutout on the side and a billowy feathered skirt. The dress also had white bow details on the back and a modest train that delicately swept the red carpet while she walked. The length of the garment didn’t allow for a peek at...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Britney Spears wears custom Versace wedding dress to marry Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is a Versace bride. The pop princess said “I do” to fiancé Sam Asghari Thursday at the couple’s home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., and walked down the aisle in a custom creation by Donatella Versace — with the designer herself among the guests in attendance. The “Toxic” hitmaker’s gown took over 700 hours to make, according to the label’s press release, and featured a sleek portrait neckline, corseted bodice, high slit and pearl buttons down the back, along with an almost 10-foot train. Spears, 40, paired the dress with a nearly 15-foot-long white satin-edged veil, pearl-beaded fingerless tulle gloves, white satin pumps...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
WWD

Zendaya Wears Vintage Bob Mackie at Time 100 Gala

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya has had another memorable red carpet moment. The Emmy-winning actress made her latest striking fashion moment at Wednesday night’s Time 100 Gala in New York, where she walked the red carpet wearing a vintage Bob Mackie gown. Zendaya’s gown came from Mackie’s fall 1998 collection and consisted of panels in varying shades of teal, turquoise and black and a pointed bustier top. The look was styled by Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Exudes Chic Glamour In Trench Coat Dress With Invisible Heels at Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Click here to read the full article. Naomi Campbell led a host of British stars at the Platinum Jubilee pageant, which took place through the streets of London on Sunday. The legendary supermodel was joined by Kate Moss on an open double decker bus — along with a group of other vehicles, representing each 10-year period of the Queen’s reign. Campbell was effortlessly chic in a beige dress by Burberry. The neutral-tone number had a ruffled panel along the bust and brown buttons on the bodice. The garment gave the illusion of a trench coat with its belted waist and wide...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Shows How to Do Sexy Suiting Right in a Backless Chain Mail Blazer

Dakota Johnson’s style playbook is as eclectic as they come. From putting her uniquely gothic twist on red-carpet dressing in black Saint Laurent sequins to dazzling in a feathered pink Gucci gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars party this year, the actor’s wardrobe is brimming with unique statement pieces. But Johnson loves a good suit too. So much so that she recently wore two precision-cut looks—both of which erred on the sultry side—in the space of a single day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

Denim Minds Under 30: Denim Dudes’ Shannon Reddy

Click here to read the full article. Rivet’s Denim Minds Under 30 column shines a spotlight on young professionals committed to pushing the denim industry forward, paying special mind to the planet and its people. In this Q&A, Rivet caught up with Shannon Reddy, a trend forecaster at denim consultancy Denim Dudes. Through her position, she hopes to elevate sustainable changemakers in fashion who can help guide the industry to more responsible ways of doing business. Describe your current job. Shannon Reddy: I’m a trend forecaster at Denim Dudes, which allows me to wear many hats. The main part of my job is really about...
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

15 Years on the Street: Catching Up With Street Style Legends Tommy Ton and Phil Oh

It was February 2007. Balenciaga’s Lego shoes had just walked the Paris runway and designer Nicolas Ghesquière was telling Style.com’s Sarah Mower, “It’s a big mix—a street mix, with symbols and colors that are very multicultural. […] It’s about how girls become themselves.” Outside the show, two North American guys with point-and-shoot cameras in hand were waiting to capture the “big mix” that had inspired Ghesquière’s collection: street style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Sophie Wessex is a summer dream in lace midi skirt and blouse

The Countess of Wessex is always a picture of elegance. The 57-year-old's wardrobe is a trustworthy source of summer style tips and her latest look is a solid addition it to her fashion archive. Countess Sophie stepped out to visit St Martin's School, where she joined schoolchildren for a gardening skills session, looking as composed as ever in the prettiest skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Beyoncé Casually Breaks the Internet in All Black on British Vogue's Cover

Just hours after Tidal's announcement of Beyoncé's forthcoming, long-awaited seventh studio album entitled "Renaissance," the superstar has returned to one of fashion's biggest covers: British Vogue. The multihyphenate's evolution from one of pop culture's most beloved stars to a creative force becomes even more evident in her July 2022 cover feature, in which she so graciously sits atop a horse while wearing a head-to-toe Alaïa look. The velvet gown, affixed with gloves, was made complete with a striking feathered headpiece by British American brand Harris Reed and Vivienne Lake, along with Eddie Borgo earrings. It was yet another masterpiece ensemble dreamed to life by her personal stylist, Marni Senofonte, in collaboration with British Vogue's editor in chief, Edward Enninful.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lopez wore a retro take on the French manicure for her 'Halftime' premiere

Jennifer Lopez's upcoming Netflix documentary Halftime, which centers around the singer's preparation for her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira, is set to drop on Netflix on June 14. Ahead of the movie's release, Lopez attended its premiere in dramatic fashion — literally — wearing a Tom Ford dress with sheer cutouts. When choosing a nail style to complement the look, Lopez and her nail artist Tom Bachik settled on a spin on the classic French manicure.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

How Sustainable Ideas are Shaking up Milan Menswear

This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Inspired by his grandfather, Italian designer Simon Cracker (real name Simon Botte) started his genderless fashion business in 2010, upcycling upholstery, curtains and vintage garments into eccentric luxury tailoring, dresses and printed separates. Twelve years on, he’s making his debut this month at Milan Men’s Fashion Week (Milano Moda Uomo, 14-17 June).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy