Backstage With Grace Wales Bonner at Her Spring 2023 Menswear Show in Florence

If you follow Dakota Johnson's style, you've probably noticed that almost every pair of shoes she wears is Gucci. As one of the brand's muses, it makes sense. And as one of Hollywood's most stylish actresses (on-duty and off), she's likely happy to do so. From sneakers to ankle boots to loafers to heels, she's lucky enough to have her pick of any Gucci shoes she wants (lucky is an understatement), but for an outing in New York earlier this week, she chose an It pair that I basically drool over.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO