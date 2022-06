The Annual Agronomy Field Tour at the Southern Research and Outreach Center at Waseca will be "in person" next Tuesday June 21, 2022. in Waseca. I am sure many other farmers are pleased that we will not staring at a computer screen because of COVID like the last couple years! If the weather does not cooperate to be in the fields the program will be in the conference room at SROC.

WASECA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO