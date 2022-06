On the bright side, as a manager of pests (insects, weeds, and diseases) it is quiet out there. Ok, we are spraying weeds, albeit reluctantly with dry, hot, winds; and there are fields that have some seedling disease issues lingering. But the “elephant in the room” is this rebounding drought, the potential loss of many thousands of acres of both irrigated and dryland cotton, and the cost of doing business.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO