Next year's VA spending budget could top $300 billion for first time ever

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate could give final passage this week...

Bill that would automatically cover veterans exposed to burn pits expected to pass U.S. Senate

Michael “Kuma” Losoya looked out the window and tugged on his long white beard as he searched for words. He tried to explain the smell of the burn pits at the bases where he was stationed during five tours in Iraq. The difficulty stemmed from the myriad items thrown in so they would not get off the base — fiberglass, medical needles, rubber and more, Losoya said.
CONGRESS & COURTS

