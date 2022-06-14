Next year's VA spending budget could top $300 billion for first time ever

Michael “Kuma” Losoya looked out the window and tugged on his long white beard as he searched for words. He tried to explain the smell of the burn pits at the bases where he was stationed during five tours in Iraq. The difficulty stemmed from the myriad items thrown in so they would not get off the base — fiberglass, medical needles, rubber and more, Losoya said.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Legislation to improve health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic military burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan advanced with bipartisan support in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, clearing the way for a final vote. The legislation, which would cost $180 billion over four years, would cover...
House appropriators will unveil their initial plans for fiscal 2023 spending this week while Senate lawmakers prepare to spend nearly $300 billion to better compensate veterans who suffered toxic exposures during their time in the ranks. The Senate is expected early this week to advance their revision of the Promise...
