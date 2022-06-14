Police on scene of shooting on Yarmouth Avenue in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on the scene of a shooting in Avondale. According to officials, the shooting took place around 5:45 p.m. at 3750 Reading Road. According to our crew at the scene, the victim is a 42-year-old black man who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a fight...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police identified a woman captured on surveillance video shooting a gun in Over-the-Rhine on June 9. Officers say that they still searching for Dayshawnda Amison, 32, after she was seen firing shots in the 100 block of E. McMicken Avenue. [ VIDEO: Police searching for woman seen...
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department have identified the man accused of assaulting a streetcar operator. According to police, on Thursday, the suspect waited for a streetcar operator at the Maintenance and Operations Facility located at 1900-block Race Street in OTR. When the victim exited the building, the suspect,...
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is searching for a wanted man. According to officials, Brandon White, 38, is wanted for aggravated robbery. White is described as a Black male, with brown eyes and black hair. White is 6 feet tall and weighs 196 pounds. According to police, White...
Entrapment was reported. Gratis Fire and EMS advised the power lines were wrapped around the vehicle. At about 8:29 p.m. the driver was extricated from the vehicle and Care Flight was called to the scene.
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department warned citizens to not leave their car while it's running, even if it's just for a few seconds. The CPD tweeted on Saturday "If you're picking up food for yourself or a customer this weekend, PLEASE don't leave your car running or keys/fob in the car."
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are searching for a woman accused of assaulting a BP gas station employee. According to police, around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, an assault offense was committed at the BP gas station located at 1550 Queen City Avenue. Police said the suspect engaged in an argument...
CHEVIOT, Ohio — Police have identified the victim in a fatal overnight shooting in Cheviot. According to police, around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3000-block of Dina Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found three juveniles inside a residence near the...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect who abducted and beat a woman, held her against her will and “threatened to kill police in a shootout” is under arrest after a SWAT standoff in Cincinnati overnight, court records show. It all unfolded in the 2500 block of Orland Avenue near...
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are on scene of a crash with injuries at Reading Road and Eden Park Drive, Thursday afternoon. Police reported the incident at 4:18 p.m. and the crash is expected to cause delays. There is no information about the extent of the injuries at this time.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dog is recovering after its owner says both he and his pup were attacked in a Downtown Cincinnati dog park. Dale Monday called Cincinnati police to Fido Dog Park on Wednesday night saying a woman had punched him while he was trying to separate his dog, Baxter, from another dog.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Hamilton County Judge denied a request to lower the bond of the man accused of murdering a woman and throwing her young son into the Ohio River. On Friday, Judge Megan Shanahan then ruled in favor of the prosecution's request to hold Desean Brown without bond until his trial in October.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a crash involving a motorcyclist Thursday night in Colerain Township. It happened sometime before 8 p.m. on Old Colerain Avenue, according to police. The motorcyclist was the only vehicle involved, police say. The rider was flown by UC Air...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Coney Island shut down their world record attempt at Sunlite Water Adventure Friday evening due to the behavior of the large crowds, according to Cincinnati police. “Last night, Coney Island Park cancelled its World Record attempt for most people down a water slide due to a credible security...
CINCINNATI — The emergency demolition of the former Davis Furniture building has closed a portion of a street in Over-the-Rhine, according to Cincinnati police. Main Street is closed between East Central Parkway and 12th Street while workers tear down the structure. The demolition comes after the vacant building started...
A Cincinnati police officer was fired in April for getting the words 'pure evil' tattooed on his knuckles and refusing to have the tattoos removed. CPD says the tattoos violate department policy. A CPD spokeswoman says former officer Eric Weyda is appealing his termination.
CINCINNATI — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Delhi Township, Thursday afternoon. Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed that crews were called to the 4300 block of St Dominic Drive around 4:00 p.m. due to heavy black smoke being seen. There is no known cause of the...
