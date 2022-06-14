ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Police on scene of shooting on Yarmouth Avenue in Bond Hill

By Damon Gumbert
WLWT 5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are at the scene of a shooting that...

www.wlwt.com

WLWT 5

Man injured in shooting in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on the scene of a shooting in Avondale. According to officials, the shooting took place around 5:45 p.m. at 3750 Reading Road. According to our crew at the scene, the victim is a 42-year-old black man who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a fight...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police identify woman seen shooting gun in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police identified a woman captured on surveillance video shooting a gun in Over-the-Rhine on June 9. Officers say that they still searching for Dayshawnda Amison, 32, after she was seen firing shots in the 100 block of E. McMicken Avenue. [ VIDEO: Police searching for woman seen...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

CPD warns against leaving car while running, even for a few minutes

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department warned citizens to not leave their car while it's running, even if it's just for a few seconds. The CPD tweeted on Saturday "If you're picking up food for yourself or a customer this weekend, PLEASE don't leave your car running or keys/fob in the car."
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

CPD searching for woman accused of assaulting BP employees

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are searching for a woman accused of assaulting a BP gas station employee. According to police, around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, an assault offense was committed at the BP gas station located at 1550 Queen City Avenue. Police said the suspect engaged in an argument...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

GRAPHIC: Dog, owner attacked at downtown dog park, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dog is recovering after its owner says both he and his pup were attacked in a Downtown Cincinnati dog park. Dale Monday called Cincinnati police to Fido Dog Park on Wednesday night saying a woman had punched him while he was trying to separate his dog, Baxter, from another dog.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Serious motorcycle crash in Colerain Township, police say

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a crash involving a motorcyclist Thursday night in Colerain Township. It happened sometime before 8 p.m. on Old Colerain Avenue, according to police. The motorcyclist was the only vehicle involved, police say. The rider was flown by UC Air...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Coney Island shuts down world record attempt

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Coney Island shut down their world record attempt at Sunlite Water Adventure Friday evening due to the behavior of the large crowds, according to Cincinnati police. “Last night, Coney Island Park cancelled its World Record attempt for most people down a water slide due to a credible security...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Over-the-Rhine faces street closure for emergency demolition of a building

CINCINNATI — The emergency demolition of the former Davis Furniture building has closed a portion of a street in Over-the-Rhine, according to Cincinnati police. Main Street is closed between East Central Parkway and 12th Street while workers tear down the structure. The demolition comes after the vacant building started...
CINCINNATI, OH

