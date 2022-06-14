Why The Racial Wealth Gap Is So Hard To Close

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with civil rights activist Xernona Clayton about growing up in segregation, her first racist experience and working with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This weekend on Juneteenth, the 30th Trumpet Awards airs on Bounce TV. The awards were created to recognize the accomplishments of African Americans, so we wanted to sit down with the creator of the awards, Xernona Clayton. At almost 91 years old, she has had an amazing life. She's been a broadcaster, a broadcast executive, an entrepreneur and, most notably, a civil rights icon. She was a confidante to Martin Luther King Jr., and her deep belief that Black and white people could learn to get along persuaded her to get to know - really get to know - a Grand Dragon of the Ku Klux Klan back in 1968. What happened next surprised even her.
