Savannah, GA

Why The Racial Wealth Gap Is So Hard To Close

NPR
 5 days ago

It's been almost 160 years since Union General William T. Sherman led 60,000 soldiers on his "March to the Sea," a scorched-earth campaign through Georgia aimed at bringing the American Civil War to a quicker end. Shortly after, Sherman met with a group of black ministers in Savannah to discuss the...

text.npr.org

Daily Mail

Kamala says abortion IS in line with Christianity: Baptist VP says there's 'nothing' about supporting abortion rights that requires Americans to 'abandon or change their faith'

Vice President Kamala Harris has argued that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for national protections for abortion, as the Supreme Court is poised to issue a major ruling that could curtail abortion rights. Harris, a practicing Baptist from a multi-faith family background, told reporters on Friday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

White parents chase Black teacher out of town over CRT fears before following her to next town

A distinguished Black educational leader was hounded out of two different Georgia school districts within months of her hiring, as conservative groups and angry white parents protested what they falsely believed was the introduction of critical race theory (CRT) into their schools.According to a new ProPublica report, educator Cecelia Lewis was by all accounts a beloved leader throughout her educational career.When she left a position as a principal at a school in Maryland in 2021, they created a wall to honour her, featuring her signature signoff in messages to students, “If no one’s told you they care about you today,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
NPR

Former federal judge warns of danger to American democracy

During Thursday's January 6 committee hearing, one witness issued a dire warning to the country. J. Michael Luttig is a retired federal judge who advised Vice President Mike Pence that he could not overturn the results of the 2020 election, despite pressure he was receiving from the president. In his testimony this week, he said that, almost two years after the riot at the U.S. Capitol, quote, "Donald Trump and his allies and supporters are a clear and present danger to American democracy." Luttig said, we're at a crossroads, similar to the ones the United States faced during the Civil War, and he said America needs help. The question now is what kind, and how should the country navigate its way through these crossroads?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Savannah, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Society
NPR

Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton looks back on her life and her work

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with civil rights activist Xernona Clayton about growing up in segregation, her first racist experience and working with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This weekend on Juneteenth, the 30th Trumpet Awards airs on Bounce TV. The awards were created to recognize the accomplishments of African Americans, so we wanted to sit down with the creator of the awards, Xernona Clayton. At almost 91 years old, she has had an amazing life. She's been a broadcaster, a broadcast executive, an entrepreneur and, most notably, a civil rights icon. She was a confidante to Martin Luther King Jr., and her deep belief that Black and white people could learn to get along persuaded her to get to know - really get to know - a Grand Dragon of the Ku Klux Klan back in 1968. What happened next surprised even her.
SOCIETY
NPR

S.C. bill would let health care providers refuse non-emergency care based on beliefs

[POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: In this report, we incorrectly refer to Ivy Hill by the pronoun “she.” Hill uses the pronoun “they.”]. ARI SHAPIRO (HOST): South Carolina has passed a controversial new bill. It says all medical practitioners and health care institutions, including doctors, pharmacists and insurance companies, can refuse to provide nonemergency care that conflicts with their beliefs. The governor is expected to sign it. Supporters say health care professionals should not be forced to violate their conscience. Critics say it's a license to discriminate, especially against LGBTQ people. South Carolina Public Radio's Victoria Hansen reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NPR

The end of pandemic relief measures upends progress in reducing child poverty

The expanded child tax credit expired last year. Some economists say that's eroding progress made in reducing child poverty during the pandemic — leaving families vulnerable during high inflation. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Many economists say the expanded child tax credit helped reduce child poverty during the pandemic. Last year,...
BUSINESS
NPR

Trump speaks to Faith and Freedom Coalition as Jan. 6 hearings continue

Former President Trump spoke to the Christian conservative group Faith and Freedom Coalition as the House Jan. 6 committee continues its hearings laying out his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The January 6 committee has been working to lay out how Donald Trump's efforts to overturn...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Redistribution#Wealth Inequality#African Americans#Black People#Wealth Gap#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Union General#The American Civil War#Confederate#The Union Army
NPR

Is this a recession? The state of the U.S. economy

NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with economist Teresa Ghilarducci about the state of the U.S. economy — record inflation, rising interest rates and how to prepare for a recession. ADRIAN FLORIDO, HOST:. On your most recent trip to the grocery store or to the gas station, you've surely noticed what...
BUSINESS
NPR

Two economists tell us what we know about rising inflation and the economy right now

Two economists, Tara Sinclair and Justin Wolfers, speak with NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben about what's causing inflation and how likely is it that a recession is coming. Good morning. One big, scary word is dominating the news these days - inflation. It's at a 40-year high, up more than 8% from last year. And we're all paying more for gas, for rent, for groceries. And you might be wondering why and how bad could this get. The thing is, it's not entirely clear, and even the experts don't agree on those points. So we're asking a couple of economists to tell us what we do know so far. Tara Sinclair teaches at George Washington University, and Justin Wolfers teaches at the University of Michigan. Good morning, both of you.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Society
NPR

Filipino archivist races to protect history of abuses ahead of Marcos presidency

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks to Carmelo Crisanto, executive director of the Human Rights Violations Victims' Memorial Commission, about racing to archive human rights abuses in the Philippines. SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:. Filipino archivist Chuck Crisanto is in a race against time. He's racing to preserve records of human rights abuses during...
SOCIETY
NPR

News brief: Jan. 6 hearing takeaways, long COVID, student loan poll

A recap of the 3rd hearing by the House Jan. 6 panel. There's a bit of good news coming out of research into long COVID. Americans support student loan forgiveness, but would rather rein in costs. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. An illegal scheme to overturn the 2020 election, a vice president...
EDUCATION
NPR

Poor People's Campaign rallies in Washington to mobilize low-income voters

In 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. organized low-income Americans of different backgrounds in a march on Washington known as the "Poor People's Campaign." Over 50 years later, thousands of protesters gathered Saturday to deliver that same message at the Poor People's and Low-Wage Workers' Assembly and Moral March on Washington and to the Polls.
WASHINGTON STATE
NPR

After centuries, there are 2 rooms on the Capitol's Senate side named for women

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It took a couple of centuries, but there's finally a room on the Capitol's Senate side named for a woman - in fact, there are two. One was named for Barbara Mikulski. The Maryland Democrat was the longest-serving female senator. The other salutes the first woman to be elected to both House and Senate - Maine Republican Margaret Chase Smith. It's great news, but progress has been slow. Just a reminder, female senators didn't have their own bathroom until 1992. It's MORNING EDITION.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Sports betting ads are everywhere. Some worry gamblers will pay a steep price

A new era of legalized betting is taking root across the U.S., one that is radically reshaping what it means to watch professional and collegiate sports. For many fans, the days of the once-a-year Super Bowl office pool are a distant memory. Betting on sports in much of the country is now as easy as tapping an app on your phone.
GAMBLING
NPR

Why Vincent Chin matters today, 40 years after his death

Forty years ago this weekend, a killing started a movement. Helen Zia remembers opening the newspaper in Detroit and seeing a story about a Chinese American man who had been beaten to death with a baseball bat. HELEN ZIA: What jumped out at me was the picture that accompanied that...
DETROIT, MI

