How close are lawmakers to finalizing what the president calls the most important gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades? Well, here's where things stand right now. Over the weekend, a bipartisan group of 20 senators announced an agreement on a set of principles. This week, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said he's comfortable with the agreement. Now there is a rush to translate that framework into an actual bill that can pass the evenly divided Senate before Congress goes on recess at the end of next week. Maine Senator Angus King is one of those 20 senators who worked on this deal. He's an independent who caucuses with Democrats. Thank you for joining us.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO