If you know anything about cryptocurrency, then you’ve surely heard the name Bitcoin. Because it’s been so well-known and constantly in the news, many people have become highly interested in Bitcoin as a form of investment. A lot of big companies are starting to accept them for their goods and services as a result. Bitcoin, however, is not the only cryptocurrency. There are quite a few different digital currencies that differ from one another in several aspects. Not all of them are equally popular in the world of cryptocurrency as well. Some are superior to others, and they have various differences in their mining, encryption process, and history. Some people say that Bitcoin is an “attractive” cryptocurrency because it has such a large market cap, and it has been accepted by more big companies than any other crypto. Some even say that the most important thing about Bitcoin is that it’s the first major decentralized digital currency ever created.

