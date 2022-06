TALLAHASSEE - The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. was served with 3,881 lawsuits during the first four months of 2022, as its number of customers continued soaring. The average of 970 lawsuits a month was about 11.5 percent more than the average of 870 lawsuits a month during the same period in 2021, according to a report prepared for a meeting next week of the Claims Committee of the Citizens Board of Governors. The insurer also had 18,455 pending lawsuits as of April 30. "Citizens continues to experience an increasing trend in new, incoming lawsuits primarily attributable to the increasing number of policies...

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO