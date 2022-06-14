All the June Beauty Launches We’re Obsessed With

Among the never-ending stream of beauty products flooding your social media feeds, you'll find the occasional standout that seemingly everyone is talking about. Take, for example, Augustinus Bader. Even if you don't consider yourself a luxury skin care devotee, it's likely that you've seen the brand’s blue and rose gold bottles while scrolling Instagram on more than one occasion. The science-driven line was developed by biomedical scientist and physician, Augustinus Bader, and it counts half of Hollywood as fans, including Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Lizzo, and Victoria Beckham. The only downside is that the brand’s products come with pretty hefty price tags, which makes them less than accessible for many. But Augustinus Bader has put over 30 years of research into its innovations, is committed to giving back, and even offers ways to help you save a few bucks. Keep reading to find out more.

