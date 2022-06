ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Humans could vastly expand our presence off Earth by powering spacecraft with nuclear reactors, but this dream has been stalled out for decades, partly due to regulations governing the use of nuclear power in space. Though many orbiters, deep-space probes, and Mars rovers run on radioisotope batteries fueled by plutonium, the United States has only ever launched one nuclear fission reactor in space, called SNAP-10, in 1965.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO