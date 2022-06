Seven Hill Ranch is surrounded. And not just by opponents of a planned development on the site. There's an online petition with nearly 3,700 signatures, asking Contra Costa County to "say NO to a proposal for an oversize development next to Heather Farm Park. Let's join together to ask that this 30-acre piece of Walnut Creek's natural heritage is saved."

WALNUT CREEK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO