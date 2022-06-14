Report: Golden Knights expected to hire Bruce Cassidy as head coach

Bruce Cassidy is set to become the Golden Knights' new head coach. Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights are expected to name Bruce Cassidy as the third head coach in franchise history, per ESPN’s Kevin Weekes.

Vegas’ head-coaching vacancy opened up when the Golden Knights fired Peter DeBoer on May 16 after they missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. Cassidy met a similar fate last week, despite his Bruins taking the Metropolitan Division champion Carolina Hurricanes to seven games in their first-round series.

Cassidy had an incredibly successful five-and-a-half-season stretch in Boston, and he’ll look to bring that consistency to the Golden Knights. The 57-year-old Ottawa native brings an Eastern Conference title in 2019 under his belt as well as a consistent regular-season track record. The worst points percentage a Bruins team had under Cassidy was .652, a mark they hit in 2018-19, 2020-21 and 2021-22. That’s a 107-point pace over a full 82-game season. It was an unexpected firing to say the least, and the Golden Knights hope they’ve capitalized on another team’s seemingly poor decision.

The veteran of 509 games as an NHL coach instantly became one of the elite names on the coaching market this offseason alongside DeBoer and former New York Islanders bench boss Barry Trotz. Cassidy had multiple suitors, but the Golden Knights were the first to focus on Cassidy as their top candidate. He’s got a history of managing a top line that’s terrorized opponents, something the Golden Knights hope they can replicate with a trio of Max Pacioretty, Jack Eichel and Mark Stone. With arguably a better supporting forward cast in Vegas than Cassidy had in Boston, at least on the wings, the Knights hope Cassidy can help guide a healthy team back to elite status.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun is reporting that while he doesn’t believe Cassidy has officially signed his contract yet, he’s agreed to join the team and that the offer becoming official is imminent.