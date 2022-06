“Every Saudi girl and woman knows about Dar Al Reaya—we are brought up fearing Dar Al Reaya,” says Farida, a former detainee in her twenties, who was sentenced to two years in one of Saudi Arabia’s notorious detention centers for women after she filed a police complaint in February 2019 about physical harassment she was experiencing from a male family member whom she was living with at the time. “I remember growing up, driving past these facilities—big blocks, with shutters down on every window, just down the road from us and the shopping malls—and I would think, Who is inside there now? How many are inside? I never thought I would be one of the girls who ended up there. Never.”

