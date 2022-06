Performing tasks manually in Excel can be a pain, but thankfully, this Microsoft Office app offers quite a few features that can help you automate lengthy and boring tasks. One such feature is Macros, which you can use to store commands related to the tasks that you perform on a regular basis. You can then run the macros to repeat the actions you want to perform. In this guide, we will be looking at this feature and ways of enabling it for usage in detail.

