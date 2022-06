Carrying the title of America's oldest German festival, Cincinnati's Kolping Society is hosting the 156th Schützenfest this weekend at its headquarters in Mount Healthy. Translated as “The Marksman’s Festival,” the original Schützenfest began in the 15th century when, according to the legend, a German marksman shot an eagle that attacked a child. When German immigrants settled in Cincinnati, they brought the traditional fest with them, holding the first Schützenfest here in 1866.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO