Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers RB Najee Harris works on his punishing stiff arm at minicamp

By Curt Popejoy
 2 days ago
If you have ever wondered how Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris throws guys around like rag dolls, we have your answer. 93.8 The Fan shared the video below of a drill Steelers running backs coach Eddie Faulkner taking Harris and the other Steelers backs through the medicine ball drill.

You can see Harris working laterally with a football in one hand and a massive medicine ball in the other. He stops, throws the ball across his body with one arm and then breaks up the field.

Harris is coming off of a rookie campaign where he finished fourth in the NFL with 1,200 rushing yards. Problems on the Pittsburgh offensive line meant Harris was fighting tooth and nail for every yard he got, which produced some great staff arms last season. I’ve watched a lot of running back drills in my life but I can honestly say this is one of the most creative and inventive ones yet.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

