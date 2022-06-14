ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Polaroids From the 2022 Tony Awards

By Matt Moen
papermag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being one of the hardest hit sectors of the entertainment industry by the pandemic, Broadway has been eager to show that they are not just recovering, but flourishing and what better time to do that than at the 75th annual Tony Awards. Hosted by West Side Story actress,...

www.papermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Tony Awards: See The Best Looks From The Red Carpet – Photo Gallery

Click here to read the full article. The 75th annual Tony Awards has kicked off with the official red carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast on CBS, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. 75th Annual Tony Awards: Deadline’s Full Coverage The top-line presenters include Andrew Garfield, Laurence Fishburne, Nathan Lane, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bowen Yang, Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Jennifer Hudson and, in a rare appearance, both Paris and Prince Jackson, the children of MJ subject Michael Jackson. The...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Tony Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

The stars are out! The 2022 Tony Awards red carpet was a celebration of style after a rocky few years for the Broadway community. Actors, singers and more lined up outside Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 9, posing for photo-ops before heading into the awards show. Rather than costumes […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Jennifer Hudson Becomes An EGOT As ‘A Strange Loop’ Producer

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Hudson, one of the celebrity producers of Broadway’s A Strange Loop, achieved EGOT status tonight when that musical took the Tony Award for Best Musical. Hudson, who won the Academy Award in 2007 for her performance in Dreamgirls, is a double-Grammy winner and won a Daytime Emmy Award for Interactive Achievement as a producer of last year’s Baba Yaga. Michael R. Jackson’s A Strange Loop won Tony Awards tonight for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical. Among the show’s listed producers are Hudson, RuPaul Charles, Don Cheadle, Mindy Kaling, Billy Porter and Alan Cumming. More from DeadlineGLAAD Praises Inclusive Broadway Season And Tony AwardsTony Awards Review: The Highlights, Some Lowlights & All Praise For The Unstoppable Ariana DeBose'A Strange Loop's Michael R. Jackson And Producer Barbara Whitman On "Widening The Lane" For Broadway: "It's OK To Be Weird"Best of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
NFL
Footwear News

Judith Light Goes Dark in Ribbed Gown and Pointed Pumps at Tony Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Judith Light went sleek at the 2022 Tony Awards. The Emmy Award-winning star hit the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall in a textured black gown by Thom Browne. Light’s Browne number featured a long-sleeved silhouette in a satin-like texture that caught the light, elevated with horizontal panels that created a modern take on the classic ribbed texture. Finishing Light’s piece were sharp structured shoulders and a floor-length skirt. Finishing Light’s ensemble, styled by Kevin Michael Ericson, was a gleaming silver link necklace studded with diamonds from Briony Raymond New York, as well as a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Jonathan Groff
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Julianne Hough
Person
Angela Lansbury
Person
Darren Criss
Person
Billy Crystal
Person
Bernadette Peters
Person
Lea Michele
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Patti Lupone
Person
Andrew Garfield
People

Who Is Ariana DeBose's Partner? All About Sue Makkoo

Sue Makkoo has stepped into the spotlight. The talented designer may be known for her work behind the scenes but has recently gained attention for her relationship with Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose,. Though not a performer, Makkoo is no stranger to the entertainment industry as she's built an impressive...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount#A Strange Loop#Cbs#Lighting Design
BGR.com

5 suspenseful Netflix originals to stream now if you loved The Lincoln Lawyer

Ever since it hit Netflix two weeks ago, The Lincoln Lawyer has been dominating the charts. This original drama series is based on the same Michael Connelly novels as the 2011 movie starring Matthew McConaughey. David E. Kelley — creator of Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, and Big Little Lies — is behind this adaptation, so it’s no surprise everyone is watching.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Has Jack Reagan Been Gone for So Long?

Blue Bloods has long centered around some core characters within the New York City Law Enforcement-focused family, the Reagans. However, while some of the players on the hit CBS television drama series may be the bigger part of the focus, each member of the Reagan family is hugely important. So, when someone doesn’t make an appearance on screen for a bit of time, fans begin to wonder: where did they go?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
extratv

Rosie O’Donnell Makes It Instagram Official with New GF Aimee

Rosie O’Donnell, 60, has just gone public with her new relationship!. On Wednesday, the first day of Pride month, Rosie made it Instagram official with her girlfriend Aimee, whose last name she has not revealed. O’Donnell reposted a photo from Aimee’s private Instagram. Aimee captioned the pic, “Happy PRIDE!!”...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’: Why Is Anthony Anderson Leaving the Show?

After 20 successful seasons, Law & Order went off the air in 2010 due to what Executive Producer Dick Wolf called a “political cancellation.” Despite the lack of new episodes, the popularity of the series never died, and 12 years later, Dick Wolf prepared to create the long-awaited 21st season of the beloved crime drama.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly Dazzles in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly made a rare red carpet appearance during Paramount's upfront presentation at New York's Carnegie Hall on May 17. Reilly was joined by her on-screen father, Kevin Costner, to help promote the upcoming fifth season of Yellowstone. She also gushed about the new prequel, 1932, which will star Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

John Wayne Once Revealed His Favorite Western Scene He Ever Filmed

John Wayne is known as the gritty, rugged cowboy who will go to any length, including putting his own life at risk, to save his town or those he loves. Though his catalog isn’t wall-to-wall action films, the movies for which he’s best known involve shootouts, chasing outlaws on horseback, and plenty of high-stakes stunts.
MOVIES
Popculture

Lizzo and Boyfriend Myke Wright Make Red Carpet Debut

Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright are now red-carpet official! The couple stepped out together Saturday for a "For Your Consideration" event for the singer's Amazon Prime reality competition series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which premiered in March. The Grammy winner, 34, rocked a stunning pink minidress with matching tights, elbow-length gloves and platform heels for the event, walking the red carpet with her comedian beau, who sported an all-black suit.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Viola Davis Slams Hollywood ‘Escapism,’ Is Sick of Characters Who ‘Become Bobble Heads’

Click here to read the full article. Having starred in everything from Oscar-winning August Wilson adaptations to superhero movies and network dramas, Viola Davis has lots of thoughts about what it takes to get a project greenlit in Hollywood. Speaking at the Produced By Conference on Saturday (via Variety), Davis opened up about how a lack of quality roles for Black actors prompted her and her husband Julius Tennon to launch their own production company, JuVee Productions, and how social media’s outsized influence on the entertainment industry ultimately hurts artists. “Social media has taken over the defining of this art form,” she...
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

Katt Williams Suggests He May Be Partially To Blame for People Attacking Comedians

Comic legend Katt Williams believes he may have some blame for people believing it’s acceptable to attack comedians. In a recent interview with Okayplayer, the 50-year-old comic recalls a 2018 altercation with Lamorris Smith, husband of former V103 radio personality Wanda. Williams, a guest of the Frank Ski and Wanda Show, began exchanging playful insults with the host, until they stopped being playful. The back-and-forth came to a halt once Lamorris stepped in and they exchanged their own words.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy