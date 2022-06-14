Sponsored: California Academy of Sciences offers new exhibit on ‘Bugs’

Studying the unusual social behavior of an Australian native bee has enabled Flinders University researchers to obtain a clear understanding about the earliest stages of social evolution. Evidence of how individuals that live a solitary lifestyle can transition to colonial life, involving sterile castes that seemingly defy Darwin's natural selection...
Nuclear plants near the nuclear family. “The World's First Nuclear Fusion Power Plant Is Coming” by Caroline Delbert. https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/energy/a34850835/worlds-first-nuclear-fusion-power-plant/. “The UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) has asked residents in five areas to provide feedback on potential plans to construct a prototype nuclear fusion power plant.” by Jack Loughran.
