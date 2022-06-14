ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

‘7 Stories’ will focus on acceptance on June 24 at Highline Heritage Museum

Normandy Park Blog
Normandy Park Blog
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06CPlN_0gApYf8D00

Who hasn’t been captivated by a powerful or funny story? “7 Stories” is an ongoing night of storytelling – to build community, empathy, and celebrate our diversity – with the next one coming up on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Each “7 Stories” night is based on a theme, and storytellers sign up and are selected in advance.

These free events run from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at the Highline Heritage Museum (map below), and you can either watch and enjoy the stories, or sign up to tell one yourself (please sign up here).

If you’re unable to attend, please note that you can also view this event free online via a livestream video on The B-Town Blog’s Facebook page – be sure to “Like” them here to get notification for when they’re live.

Real stories are mesmerizing and raw. This is not a theatrical performance, but true life stories from your friends, acquaintances, or someone you have never met. Don’t think fables, ghost or children’s stories…these stories are told from the heart. The program will be introduced by our host for the evening, with a short bio of each storyteller.

WE NEED YOU Please consider sharing your true story…In the spirit of community and friendship. We will coach/help you as much as you would like.

For more info, or to sign up, visit burienculturehub.org/7stories; or email 7stories@burienculturehub.org.

Upcoming 7 Story nights and themes:

  • June 24: Acceptance
  • July 6: Storytelling Workshop at the Highline Heritage Museum
  • July 22: Coming to America/Adjusting to America
  • Aug. 26: Saying Yes – Taking Chances
  • Sept. 7: Storytelling Workshop at the Highline Heritage Museum
  • Sept. 23: First Job/Worst Job
  • Oct 28: Silver Linings

Here’s an edited video from the May 27, 2022 event, where the theme was “Mother” or “Gifts”:

The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street in Burien:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burien, WA
Burien, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Upcoming 7 Story
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park, WA
160
Followers
453
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Normandy Park, WA

 https://normandyparkblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy