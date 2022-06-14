ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Decatur man arrested after soliciting teen girl for sex, police report

By Tony Reid
Herald & Review
 4 days ago

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man is jailed on preliminary charges he tried repeatedly to solicit a 16-year-old girl for sex. A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 46-year-old man was...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Decatur house raid nets gun, drugs and an arrest, police report

DECATUR — A raid by Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Decatur police resulted in the arrest of a man on both drugs and weapons charges, a news release said. Lt. Jamie Belcher with the sheriff’s office said the raid was carried out through the execution of a search warrant just after 4 p.m. Wednesday on a house in the 2300 block of West Hunt Street.
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Decatur, IL
Crime & Safety
Herald & Review

LETTER: Lock the doors and arm people

Another mass shooting in schools. Biden says when are we going to get the backbone to stop this. We have become sitting ducks because our leaders are afraid to look at the root cause. This is not a war on guns, hammers, baseball bats, knives, crowbars, shovels, rolled up newspapers,...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Vinnie's Barbee-Q hosting a Father's Day car show in Decatur

DECATUR — Vinnie's Barbee-Q will be hosting its 21st annual Father's Day Car Show on Sunday, June 19. It will be held at The Glass House, 2895 N. Oakland Ave. in Decatur. Registration starts at 2 p.m. and the show will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Proceeds will go toward feeding the homeless. The entry fee is $15.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Lucas Wayne McFarland

May 14, 1976 - May 15, 2022. Lucas Wayne McFarland, was welcomed into Heaven on May 15, 2022, in Nanaimo, BC, Canada, at the age of 46. Luke is survived by his mother and step-father, Bev and Dirk Shelton of Decatur, IL; father, Ray McFarland of Lake Cowichan, BC; son, Elias Hedden of Decatur, IL; brother, Derrick McFarland of Nanaimo, BC; sister, Ramlah McFarland of Tahsis, BC; sister, Kaitlyn (Emitt) Grimes of Decatur, IL; brother, David Shelton of Overland Park, KS; nephew, Kayden McFarland of Nanaimo, BC; nephews; Jagger and Jax Grimes of Decatur, IL; Kylie Hedden of Decatur, IL, who was like a daughter; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Violent Crime#Decatur Police
Herald & Review

Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

1370 E. Carrie Lane, $95,000, Terry Landry to Carrie Lane Supportive Housing, LLC. 4621 Cresthaven Lane, $205,500, James A. and Myra F. Hinze to Kenneth Allen III and Sydney Garlitch. 2775 Days Drive, $389,000, Ronald and Jane Blankenship to James and Jennifer Brown. 154 N .Dennis Ave., $80,800, Michael S....
MACON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur celebrates Juneteenth for 28th year

DECATUR — Decatur’s African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society hosted its 28th annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday. According to AACGS Executive Director Evelyn Hood, Juneteenth is a yearly reminder to celebrate freedom for those who didn’t get the chance to in the past. The holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It dates back to June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, and announced that the state’s enslaved African Americans were newly freed.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Mattoon Commissioner addresses Mattoon Kiwanis

MATTOON — Mattoon Commissioner Dave Cox was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon. Cox oversees public health and safety for the city of Mattoon and he discussed ongoing safety and health concerns and although not actually his department, he answered questions about the proposed sports complex in Mattoon.
MATTOON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Herald & Review

Watch now: New building under construction at Decatur CAT plant

DECATUR — For the first time in 25 years, a new building is under construction at the Decatur Caterpillar Inc. facility. The 180,000 square-foot warehouse adjoins an existing 400,000 warehouse on the sprawling facility grounds on Decatur’s northeast side. Much of the new space will be used to...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Macon Speedway's veteran drivers lead others Into Saturday's races

MACON — Plenty of veteran drivers are leading their respective points standings headed into the lastest night of racing at Macon Speedway, which will feature six divisions. The youngest of the point leaders coming into Saturday’s races is in the pro late model division. Warrensburg's Dakota Ewing is atop the standings, claiming two of the seven feature wins. Last year’s champion, Colby Sheppard, is second in points with two feature wins, while Colby Eller, Rockett Bennett and Ryan Miller complete the top five.
MACON, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Illinois basketball leaning on incoming freshmen for instant impact

CHAMPAIGN — Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps were in orange and blue for one of the first times Wednesday as the team got its first practice with Brad Underwood. The two freshman point guards have been on campus with off-guard Sencire Harris since May, and with Epps and Clark the only point guards on the roster as offseason workouts begin, it’s a sign that they’ll have an immediate role to play.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy