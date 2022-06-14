Decatur man arrested after soliciting teen girl for sex, police report

May 14, 1976 - May 15, 2022. Lucas Wayne McFarland, was welcomed into Heaven on May 15, 2022, in Nanaimo, BC, Canada, at the age of 46. Luke is survived by his mother and step-father, Bev and Dirk Shelton of Decatur, IL; father, Ray McFarland of Lake Cowichan, BC; son, Elias Hedden of Decatur, IL; brother, Derrick McFarland of Nanaimo, BC; sister, Ramlah McFarland of Tahsis, BC; sister, Kaitlyn (Emitt) Grimes of Decatur, IL; brother, David Shelton of Overland Park, KS; nephew, Kayden McFarland of Nanaimo, BC; nephews; Jagger and Jax Grimes of Decatur, IL; Kylie Hedden of Decatur, IL, who was like a daughter; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Comments / 0