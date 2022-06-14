James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

Funeral services for the late Jessie Mae Brihm-Patterson – 85 were held June 11th at New Covenant Deliverance Cathedral with Pastor Ray officiating. Funeral services for the late Chester “Bubba” Saulsby – 88 were held June 11th at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center Pastor Jimmy English officiating.
Funeral services for the late Ollie B. Lewis Davis – 90 were held June 9th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services for the late Cheryl Denise Green – 62 were held June 11th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services for the Suzette M. Johnson...
The Janazah, or Funeral service for Frederick Wilson Sr., born March 28, 1942, was held Monday, June 13, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Our beloved Frederick, sometimes call Tussel, or Frederick X returned to God on May 31, 2022. Those left to treasure his memories include...
Fort Lauderdale City Hall, built in 1966, is well past its prime, city officials say. But on Tuesday, commissioners said they’re no longer interested in a joint government complex with Broward County. Instead, Fort Lauderdale will build a new City Hall on its own. Susannah Bryan/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS. An...
Superintendent Vickie Cartwright opened up Tuesday’s Board with the “I am not a racist” speech. It is the second time I have heard that pitiful monologue. From the words of grandmama, “A hit dog will holler.” No one called her a racist, but a guilty conscious will reveal itself.
Rates of new coronavirus cases have remained flat over the last week. Cases have decreased in the Northeast but has risen in the South and West. Hospitalizations are decreasing in the Northeast but rising in the Southern and Western states. The country is now averaging 109,000 new coronavirus cases per...
Trails In The Sand by Peter Traceit, the Street Detective. If you listen tentatively enough to the street talk, you might think that you were listening to a scene from the epic movie ROOTS where the slaves were discussing their freedom and how to get it and the price they were willing to pay for it. Kunta Kinte (Toby), if you recall, had his foot hacked off trying to run away to freedom. Others were killed in attempts to gain freedom. Nat Turner had to realized that he was being ‘played’ before he flipped the script and engaged in one of the most aggressive slave revolts in the history of this country. What these two stories have in common was the betrayal of a race of people by their own kind.
Captain Craig Calavetta, the Broward Sheriff’s Office official selected as BSO Parkland District Chief last August, was fired by the agency Monday. “He was terminated today,” Veda Coleman-Wright, Director of BSO’s Public Information Office, told Parkland Talk in an email. The firing of Calavetta, a Parkland resident,...
POMPANI BEACH, FL— The City of Pompano Beach (City) and the Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) have issued an Invitation to Negotiate (ITN) for a Master Developer to help the City and CRA create a new Downtown and realize the vision of an exciting destination for businesses, residents, tourists, and other investment stakeholders. In preparation for this ITN, the CRA hired globally acclaimed real estate firm CBRE as the exclusive agent to broadly market the opportunity and analyze responses for a Master Real Estate Developer for the +/-75.38-acres of publicly-owned land assemblages along the I-95 corridor. The City and CRA hope to secure a development partner by September 2022 and begin implementation of the new Downtown in 2023. Responses are due on August 31, 2022 by 2:00 PM EST, details at https://pompanobeachfl.ionwave.net/
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (June 13, 2022) – Broward Education Foundation in collaboration with Destination Dorm, Children’s Services Council of Broward County, Broward County Public Schools Homeless Education Assistance Resource Team (HEART) and Immanuel Temple Church delivered dorm essentials to Broward County public high school graduating seniors who have experienced housing instability or extreme adversity, during the recent drive-through Senior Send-Off celebration.
Jasmin D. Shirley was the former Sr. Vice President of Community Health Services of the North Broward Hospital District d/b/a Broward Health. For over 15 years, she had oversight of the day-to-day operations of Community Health Services division inclusive of primary care centers, home health and hospice agency, an infusion company, urgent care center, and physician practice. After more than 35 years of experience in health administration, she retired in February 2018. In 2021, the COVID-19 Pandemic ushered forth another opportunity to serve the community and Ms. Shirley was called out of retirement by the Broward Regional Health Planning Council (BRHPC) in December 2021. She accepted the challenge to develop and mobilize a workforce of community health workers and medical professionals engaged to provide education and outreach to non-vaccinated individuals and those experiencing vaccine hesitancy, with the end goal of getting them completely vaccinated and boosted. Shirley now serves as the Program Director of COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach with a team of local health/hospital systems and community-based organizations throughout Broward County.
