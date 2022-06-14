James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

Trails In The Sand by Peter Traceit, the Street Detective. If you listen tentatively enough to the street talk, you might think that you were listening to a scene from the epic movie ROOTS where the slaves were discussing their freedom and how to get it and the price they were willing to pay for it. Kunta Kinte (Toby), if you recall, had his foot hacked off trying to run away to freedom. Others were killed in attempts to gain freedom. Nat Turner had to realized that he was being ‘played’ before he flipped the script and engaged in one of the most aggressive slave revolts in the history of this country. What these two stories have in common was the betrayal of a race of people by their own kind.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO