The Southwestern Travis County Groundwater Conservation District board of directors declared the area is now in severe drought, according to a press release from the district. Following the decision June 17, this declaration imposes new "usage reduction measures" for residential water use. For instance, residents may now water their lawns or top off their pools once every five to seven days and are prohibited from washing buildings or outdoor surfaces unless required for safety.

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO